Blues Guitar legend Walter Trout is back touring the UK this May with special guest Cam Cole presented by The Gig Cartel

HOLMFIRTH, England, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Walter Trout is a blues-rock icon known for his fiery guitar solos, soulful voice, and heartfelt songwriting. With a career spanning over five decades, he's played with legends like John Mayall and Canned Heat before launching a successful solo career. A survivor of life-threatening illness, Walter delivers powerful, emotional performances filled with passion, resilience, and his deep connection to the blues.

Dont miss Walter Walter Trout plus Cam Cole this May.

Walter Trout
Walter Trout press release

May 2025
6 Warwick Arts Centre
7 Cardiff, Tramshed
8 Southampton 1865
9 Exeter Phoenix
10 May Cambridge The Junction
11 May Brighton, Concorde 2

https://www.thegigcartel.com/Artists-profiles/Walter-Trout.htm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lr3txKAIlqI

