BlueNord: Update on Tyra Redevelopment Project

News provided by

BlueNord ASA

10 Apr, 2025, 09:04 GMT

OSLO, Norway, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") on 4 April 2025 relating to the necessary replacement parts having successfully been delivered offshore on Tyra II.

The Company is pleased to announce that Tyra II has now been successfully restarted and that full technical capacity has been achieved on the facilities. The continuation of ramp-up of production is currently ongoing.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. 

Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer 
Phone: +47 915 28 501 
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com  

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bluenord-asa/r/bluenord--update-on-tyra-redevelopment-project,c4134174

Also from this source

BlueNord: 2024 Annual Statement of Reserves with 189% Reserves Replacement Ratio

BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") has today published its 2024 Annual Statement of Reserves and Resources. As of 31 December 2024, the...

BlueNord: Update on Tyra Redevelopment Project and Tyra Completion Test

BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on 27 February, the Tyra Redevelopment Project ("Tyra II") achieved a gas...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Utilities

Utilities

Gas

Gas

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics