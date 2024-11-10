BlueNord: Update on Tyra Redevelopment Project

News provided by

BlueNord ASA

10 Nov, 2024, 14:35 GMT

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA, ("BlueNord" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the operator of the DUC, TotalEnergies, has informed its partners that all necessary machinery is now fully operational at the new Tyra facilities. This milestone marks the achievement of full technical capacity, which BlueNord expects will enable the ramp-up to production plateau before year-end in line with the Company's previous communications to the market.

"I am very pleased that Tyra II has achieved full technical capacity, and we can begin the ramp-up to plateau production before the winter season. The benefits of restarting Tyra II extend beyond increased gas production. With Tyra's upgraded facilities, we expect a significant reduction in CO2 intensity and a lower unit operating cost," said Miriam Lykke, Chief Operating Officer  in BlueNord.

Reference is also made to the REMIT notifications issued by TotalEnergies: Postings (gashub.at) (https://www.gashub.at/remit/postings.xhtml).

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. 

Contact: 
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer 
Phone: +47 915 28 501 
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com  

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bluenord-asa/r/bluenord--update-on-tyra-redevelopment-project,c4063888

Also from this source

BlueNord: Positive Preliminary Results on HEMJ Well

Reference is made to stock exchange notice published on 17 June 2024 by BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") about the successful spudding of...

BlueNord: Update on Tyra Redevelopment Project and Tyra Production Guidance

BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding Tyra II ("Tyra") based on information received by the operator...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics