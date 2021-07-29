BlueMeg secures a long-term agreement with Tricor Group to digitize their corporate services across Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueMeg, a leading cloud-based corporate governance software developer, today announced the execution of a long-term agreement to provide Tricor Group (Tricor) with a license to accelerate the digitization of their corporate services portfolio.

This partnership validates the powerful transformation that is underway in the Trust and Corporate Service industry in which companies are increasingly aware of the benefits of leveraging technology tools to improve service delivery and optimize business processes.

JP Koolmees, BlueMeg CEO noted: "We are excited to work alongside Tricor to help them in their digitization journey. This long-term partnership validates our software as a prime solution for firms looking to automate corporate governance, and we are proud to have a role in unlocking value for the industry as a whole".

Lennard Yong, Tricor Group CEO , said: "We are pleased to be working with JP Koolmees and the BlueMeg team. Our shared common vision to digitalize corporate services will make processes easier for our staff and our clients. We are impressed with BlueMeg's technology and will incorporate their innovations into our own client portal."

Adam Stuckert, Tricor Group Chief Digital Officer , said: "Partnering with leading technology companies is a key element of our digital strategy. When we met the team from BlueMeg and understood their vision, we saw an opportunity to take advantage of their advanced architecture to improve the digital experiences we are bringing to market."

BlueMeg's Console is the leading cloud-based entity management and corporate governance Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution in Asia. The BlueMeg Console is a collaborative platform that delivers automation and integration efficiencies to software partners and tens of thousands of entities across the world. The Console integrates with industry-leading solutions such as Xero, Stripe, Adobe, local regulators such as Singapore's Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority ("ACRA"). BlueMeg's ability to seamlessly integrate with partners' existing internal systems via their APIs opens limitless opportunities to easily support digital transformation efforts within the industry.

Tricor has a portfolio of 50,000+ clients including over 40% of Fortune Global 500 companies and offers a full range of business, corporate, investor, human resources & payroll, corporate trust & debt services, fund administration, and strategic business advisory across Asia Pacific. Tricor has invested heavily to strengthen its digital service offering and will release a self-service digital portal that will be powered by BlueMeg's Console. Tricor is confident that the BlueMeg-powered corporate service portal will transform the way they service their clients, further establishing them as a leading technology-enabled, global corporate services provider.

BlueMeg was created in early 2018 with a mission to fundamentally transform the global corporate services industry and tackle the paper-heavy archaic execution of corporate governance. It began deployment of the Console, its inhouse entity management and governance SaaS platform, in late 2019.

