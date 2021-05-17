Blue Prism Wins 2021 UK National Innovation Award

Fourth award this year after another demonstration of excellent customer service and execution

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism® (AIM: PRSM), a global leader in intelligent automation, took home the 2021 National Innovation Award for Remote Access to IT resources, after a display of world-class ingenuity and innovation.

With 329 entries submitted across six categories and 22 finalists making the cut, Blue Prism rose above its peers, including runner up UI Path, by demonstrating technology innovation enabling work from home capability, productivity and experience.

Judges noted how Blue Prism helped a customer adapt quickly to the challenges created by the pandemic by developing a new process that allowed its staff to securely access servers remotely using their own devices. Blue Prism's advanced digital workers, powered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence, ensured that the solution had staff up and running in only two weeks.

As a result of implementing Blue Prism's intelligent automation solution, the utility company profiled retained business continuity as well as customer engagement and satisfaction against the turbulent and uncertain backdrop of COVID-19. Most importantly, no staff were placed on furlough in the business area and were able to continue serving their customers when they needed them most.

Chairman of Directors Club United Kingdom and Convenor of Judges for the 2021 Awards, Jon Snow, commented: "Working from home or anywhere is the operational legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic. These 2021 awards set out to highlight the technology developers who are making the distributed workforce not only possible but high performing."

CEO and Chairman of Blue Prism, Jason Kingdon, commented: "This string of award wins, including the most recent National Innovation Award, clearly demonstrate the strength of Blue Prism's technology, and the company's ability to execute effective solutions across a number of industries. We're delighted to have been recognized in these awards and look forward to being able to showcase our efforts in future competitions."

This is Blue Prism's fourth award win this year, having recently received a Dun & Bradsheet Accelerate50 CSR Award, 2021 Pandemic Tech Award, and after Linda Dotts, chief partner strategy officer for Blue Prism, was featured in the 2021 CRN Women of the Channel List.

To learn more about Blue Prism's world-class technology and solutions, we will be showcasing our products, including the new Blue Prism Version 7 at our flagship event Blue Prism World, May 18-20.

