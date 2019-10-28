Blue Prism Named a Leader in RPA by Independent Research Firm

Report States, "Blue Prism Offers Secure, Scalable and Central Control"

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to highlight its prominent position in the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) space, Blue Prism has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, Q4 2019 report. One of 15 companies included in the report, Blue Prism alone received the highest scores possible in both the "Scale Factors" and "Governance, SaaS and Community" criteria within the "Current Offering" category. The company also received the highest score possible in the "Market Presence" category and within the "Strategy" category in both the "Partnership, Marketplace, and Community" and "Product Roadmap and Differentiation" criteria.

In addition, the report states, "Blue Prism shows a strong innovation roadmap… Its Thoughtonomy acquisition brings an on-demand pool of digital labor and current Blue Prism initiatives that will continue its innovation track record."

Looking specifically at the RPA sector, the report aims to show how each vendor measures up and helps infrastructure and operations teams select the right solutions. Basis for inclusion in the report meant that businesses invited to participate had to be able to display a significant presence in areas such as a strong breadth of RPA functionality, operating in multiple regions and generating a high level of customer interest. Once selected the 15 businesses were then measured against 25 criteria under three specific categories – current offering, strategy, and market presence.

"From our first product launch, Blue Prism set out to be premier enterprise-grade automation engine," says Alastair Bathgate, CEO at Blue Prism. "This report calls out some of our key hallmark capabilities especially around scalability and security, which help enable unprecedented operational agility for our customers. We believe being named a leader in this Forrester Wave report is a testament to this focus as well as the quality and hard work of our global team."

The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, Q4 2019 report here. Learn more about Blue Prism's connected-RPA and Thoughtonomy SaaS offering.

