Blue Prism Leads Global Efforts in Helping Organizations Respond to COVID-19 Emergency

Business Continuity and Working Remotely Become Top Priority in Ongoing Pandemic Crisis

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism's COVID-19 Response Program is at the forefront of the pandemic crisis helping organizations maintain business continuity and assisting those on the front lines of the health emergency. Launched in mid-March, the program already encompasses nearly 50 projects across multiple industries, and has donated hundreds of Digital Workers (software licenses) and thousands of service hours, helping alleviate the disruption caused by COVID-19.

The "new normal" brought on by COVID-19 has placed an added importance on Digital Workers needed to automate mission critical tasks, from the medical frontlines to maintaining economic stability through automating the administrative activities of organizations across all sectors. The concept of a Digital Workforce provides a powerful enterprise resource that can be trained by business users and offer automation at the speed limited only by imagination.

"The goal was simple," says Jon Theuerkauf, Chief Customer Officer for Blue Prism. "We just wanted to help. From shifting to a fully remote workforce to maintaining business continuity, our RPA offering could make a difference. We are seeing plenty of uptake from customers and partners for this program. It illustrates how we are all in this together."

Blue Prism's COVID-19 Response Program includes the following real-world customer examples:

Accelerating Vaccine Development

University of California San Francisco (UCSF): UCSF is the world's leading university exclusively focused on health. Professor Bill DeGrado, the founder and principal investigator at the UCSF DeGrado Lab, explores new techniques in the computationally complex problem of de novo protein design, a vital tool to craft new vaccines and therapeutics for pathogens. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DeGrado Lab has broadened their focus to designing prophylactics, vaccines and therapeutics to help manage the SARS CoV-2 virus, the cause of COVID-19.

An extremely computer-intensive process, de novo protein design entails coming up with the right primary sequence of amino acids that will fold into the correct three-dimensional conformation that can attach to the virus to neutralize its abilities to infect. The lab is exploring how Blue Prism Digital Workers can be used to speed up the movement of data between applications, which is a slow manual process today. The Digital Workers would provide the ability to create new and flexible automation pathways that allow computer-based apps to run in different sequences. It allows Digital Workers to transform, sort, and categorize data using various AI techniques, which should result in a shorter time to design these life-saving molecules.

Managing Mortgage Deferral Applications

Leeds Building Society: One of the leading building societies in the United Kingdom, this organization enjoys a long history of helping people save money so they can buy their own home. Building societies have been identified as essential service providers during the COVID-19 crisis as they will be responding to service customers that need to trigger a government-approved mortgage holiday due to job loss or businesses closing. Anticipating a huge uptick in mortgage deferral requests, this Blue Prism customer needed to quickly expand its existing RPA process capacity. The mortgage deferral requests received by the call center are supported by Blue Prism Digital Workers to speed the process and improve customer experience.

"The additional Digital Workers are now live—the new mortgage payment holiday requests have exceeded 2,000 a day and this is all now being handled by our RPA solution," says Kevin Mowles, Head of Business Solutions for Leeds Building Society. "Our call center was facing unprecedented demand and answer times increased as a result. Once our web form with the new RPA capacity went live; calls have been reduced by 75 percent and speed of answer was cut to 21 seconds. The whole process is fully automated, so a better service for customers, breathing space for front line colleagues and the back-office processing teams. Prompt support has been invaluable. Well done Blue Prism!"

Blue Prism has also been engaged and working with the U.K.'s National Health System NHS, who are leveraging RPA to improve overall patient care.

