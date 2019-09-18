Blue Prism Launches Pioneering Learning Initiatives to Democratize RPA and Create Knowledge-Sharing Community

Blue Prism University and Learning Edition Provide Widespread Access to RPA Knowledge and Resources with Free 90 Day Learning Edition License

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To further support Robotic Process Automation (RPA) learning, collaboration and innovation, Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), today announced the launch of two cutting-edge initiatives—Blue Prism University and Learning Edition.

Blue Prism University is an online learning platform, available to all, that supports self-study, on-demand and in-person training on RPA basics and advanced topics—including the Blue Prism Foundation. The Learning Edition is a limited free trial version of Blue Prism that is tailored to those interested in learning more about intelligent automation or who want to become a certified Blue Prism developer. Both these initiatives underscore Blue Prism's commitment to academic institutions and the 'art of what is possible' with RPA.

Regardless of one's place along the RPA journey, there's a need for ongoing learning opportunities and guidance. RPA software advances so quickly, and the possibilities of AI-enabled RPA expand daily, if not by the hour. Therefore, business leaders, IT professionals, technology students, educators and anyone working in RPA-adjacent industries needs access to comprehensive, convenient and complimentary RPA educational materials.

Blue Prism University is an RPA learning program, free to use for anyone with a Blue Prism Customer Portal login. Customer Portal logins are available to Blue Prism customers, employees and partners Further, those not already established in Blue Prism's database can register for permission access at portal.blueprism.com. By providing resources, on-demand and in-person training and proctored exams for Blue Prism certifications, Blue Prism University empowers users to contribute to the University portfolio by engaging with the best curriculum development team.

Blue Prism University features five informational sections:

Training: This is where success starts. Users can access a host of video courses that cover a range of high-level and Blue Prism-specific educational topics.

Certification: One of the only proctored certification exams in the industry. The available certification badges are:

Blue Prism Certified Developer



Blue Prism Certified Professional Developer



Blue Prism Certified Solution Designer



Blue Prism Certified ROM® Architect



Blue Prism Certified Technical Architect (v6)



Blue Prism Certified Installation Engineer (v6)

Academia Program: Blue Prism is helping train the RPA developers of the future. Blue Prism's Academia program brings Blue Prism skills into the classroom to inspire the next generation.

Training Partners: Blue Prism Training Partners will gain an opportunity to work with Blue Prism University on delivering training offerings to suit various learning needs.

Learning Community: Users, partners, professors, students and more can access the wealth of communal knowledge and support to further enhance their professional RPA development.

Blue Prism's Learning Edition is a locally installed, limited version of Blue Prism, available to all qualifying users as a free license for 90 days. This on-premises version of Blue Prism is easy to access, quick to deploy and comes with free access to resources, tutorials, and training materials through Blue Prism University including an educational program with online learning and certifications to upskill RPA end-users and developers. Users also get free access to Blue Prism Community and forums for support.

"The launch of Blue Prism University and The Learning Edition gives Blue Prism the ability to empower both current users and the wider community including future leaders who will shape the digital transformation journey," says Jon Theuerkauf, Chief Customer Officer of Blue Prism. "By building a one-stop-shop for free access to training materials, general RPA knowledge, and industry-accepted proctored certification exams, we look forward to continuing to democratize technology and fuel RPA innovation."

