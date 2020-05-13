Blue Prism Honors Customers with Annual Awards in Connected-RPA Excellence

Global Organizations Showcase Innovation with Intelligent Automation Initiatives

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism today announced the winners of its annual Excellence in Connected-RPA (Robotic Process Automation) Awards for outstanding innovation and transformational use of its software offering. These awards showcase the best automation deployments from Blue Prism customers, which leverage intelligent automation capabilities to digitally transform how they operate, compete, and innovate.

"These awards are our way of recognizing the groundbreaking work our customers are doing to drive digital transformation in their respective industries," says Jon Theuerkauf, Chief Customer Officer (CCO) at Blue Prism. "We have been impressed with the creative ingenuity in how these organizations are using connected-RPA to drive intelligent automation initiatives and the resulting ability to stay ahead of their competitors."

The 2020 winners are as follows:

ROM Excellence: Aviva

Aviva, one of the largest insurance companies in the UK, leveraged RPA and Business Process Automation (BPA) across several areas of its business. Aviva used a Global Center of Excellence (COE) team to drive automation strategy, best practices, and governance, and by hosting infrastructure in the cloud, Aviva was able to deliver consistent availability, scalability, and maintenance. Blue Prism's Digital Workers have processed 16 million transactions, delivering more than 1.4 million hours back to business in the last three years.

Long-Standing Innovation: Invesco

Invesco, an independent investment management firm, used connected-RPA to automate data monitoring and intake digitization, accelerating daily operations by combining proprietary data and analyst insights to help better manage client portfolios. Over the course of two years, the company has put over 70 processes into production across three regions (NA, EMEA and APAC), resulting in an estimated $1.4 million in annual savings and 90 percent time efficiency improvement in business processes.

Innovation Excellence: Prosegur

Prosegur, a multinational firm in the private security sector, used Blue Prism's RPA to develop a new Department of Automation and Robotics, beginning with a COE. The company's innovative approach has enabled its RPA practice to scale across 14 business units, now with almost 300 processes and more than 50 Digital Workers delivering operations support across various business units. The company has seen savings of more than 350,000 hours in just two years.

RPA Newcomer: Ser Educacional

Ser Educacional, a professional and management development training company based in Brazil, used RPA to gain agility in services the company provides to students and internal customers, implementing Digital Workers to perform critical, high volume tasks that tend to generate rework for the company. Ser Educacional grew from 150,000 students in 2018 to 185,000 students in 2019. To date, Digital Workers are managing 59 processes at a significantly improved level of accuracy of 95 percent, and they saved the company 64,000 hours in 2019.

Value Driver Excellence: The Very Group

The Very Group, the UK's largest integrated digital retailer and financial services provider, used RPA to address fraud referrals that are an inherent risk for this type of business. The company sees approximately 13,000 fraud referrals per week related to identity theft, items dispatched prior to payment and item delivery via third party carriers. The Very Group launched a 'GLITBot' Robotic Process with the objective of improving the quality, speed and consistency in decision making for the fraud handling process. The Very Group has seen a 70 percent year over year reduction in escalated customer complaints with regards to missing parcels.

Each winning organization was selected by a panel of distinguished judges made up of industry analysts, consultants and journalists after submitting an in-depth questionnaire.

To find out more about Blue Prism's award winners check out the following:

About Blue Prism

Blue Prism's vision is to provide a Digital Workforce for Every Enterprise. The company's purpose is to unleash the collaborative potential of humans, operating in harmony with a Digital Workforce, so every enterprise can exceed their business goals and drive meaningful growth, with unmatched speed and agility.

Fortune 500 and public-sector organizations, among customers across 70 commercial sectors, trust Blue Prism's enterprise-grade connected-RPA platform, which has users in more than 170 countries. By strategically applying intelligent automation, these organizations are creating new opportunities and services, while unlocking massive efficiencies that return millions of hours of work back into their business.

Available on-premises, in the cloud, hybrid, or as an integrated SaaS solution, Blue Prism's Digital Workforce automates ever more complex, end-to-end processes that drive a true digital transformation, collaboratively, at scale and across the entire enterprise.

Visit www.blueprism.com to learn more or follow Blue Prism on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn .

© 2020 Blue Prism Limited. "Blue Prism", "Thoughtonomy", the "Blue Prism" logo and Prism device are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Blue Prism Limited and its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/663826/Blue_Prism_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://blueprism.com



SOURCE Blue Prism