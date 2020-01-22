Blue Prism Expands IBM Partnership to Deliver Broader Intelligent Automation Capabilities

Technical Partnership Connects IBM Cloud Pak for Automation with Blue Prism's Digital Workforce

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), announces an expanded technical partnership with IBM. The collaboration integrates three core capabilities of IBM Cloud Pak for Automation, which includes Workflow, Capture and Decisions, with Blue Prism's Digital Workforce.

These API connectors, available on Blue Prism's Digital Exchange, give organizations access to both Blue Prism RPA and an array of interactions with IBM Cloud Pak for Automation capabilities – including business automation workflow (BPM and ACM), business decision automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning and intelligent document processing – in a single solution to address the problem of interoperability between disparate technologies. Specific IBM Cloud Pak for Automation capabilities include:

Operational Decision Manager – a comprehensive decision automation solution to model, manage and automate rules-based business decisions

Business Automation Workflow – a business process and case management solution to design, management and orchestrate end-to-end workflows

Business Automation Content Analyzer – an AI-powered data capture service to extract and organize data from unstructured content, requiring minimal document training.

Blue Prism has delivered several global RPA solutions for more than 4 years and with these new integrations, customers can leverage this prebuilt interaction to accelerate automation projects. Organizations face four basic options when they want to automate: 1) creating a solution from scratch; 2) buying a collection of applications; 3) buying packaged applications; and 4) adopting an automation platform. These pre-built interaction connectors connect Blue Prism with IBM Cloud Pak for Automation capabilities to give companies more choices and options for the approach that makes the most sense for their business – regardless of cloud preference.

Both the IBM Cloud Pak for Automation and Blue Prism platforms can either be deployed on IBM public cloud, and/or leverage the solution's cloud native reference architecture to run on any public cloud.

"Over the past few years, IBM Services has successfully partnered with Blue Prism to deploy software bots for clients globally to drive innovation and improve overall customer service," says Kramer Reeves, Director of Marketing, IBM Automation at IBM. "Now, with the new Blue Prism connectors to our automation software platform, IBM Cloud Pak for Automation will be integrated with other automation software — like AI, workflow, decisions, data capture or content services — RPA to automate even more types of work at scale."

Besides addressing overall system interoperability, making it easier for companies to digitize and scale work, and giving organizations more choices, this expanded partnership offers several benefits to customers, including:

Build and deploy Blue Prism software to read data from documents, initiate business services, and automate human tasks . For example, in an order-to-cash example, use Blue Prism to read data from a purchase order and automatically enter the order into an ERP system according to pre-determined complex business rules.

. For example, in an order-to-cash example, use Blue Prism to read data from a purchase order and automatically enter the order into an ERP system according to pre-determined complex business rules. Integrate IBM Cloud Pak for Automation capabilities with Blue Prism intelligent automation for the skills you need, when you need them . Easily create smarter digital workers with advanced skills to help organizations stay competitive and continue to move the business forward.

. Easily create smarter digital workers with advanced skills to help organizations stay competitive and continue to move the business forward. Build once, run anywhere options. Build and deploy automation applications on-premises, on one or more private or public clouds, in pre-integrated systems, or as a managed service on IBM public cloud

"This expanded technical partnership with IBM gives organizations a solution for any stage of the digital transformation process – whether it's using RPA capabilities to complement ongoing efforts, or building out such advanced capabilities as AI, machine learning, natural language processing, intelligent document processing, and Workflow around current RPA initiatives," says Colin Redbond, SVP, Emerging Technologies at Blue Prism. "This offering takes our existing integration with IBM Watson and expands on it with IBM Cloud Pak for Automation to give organizations all the tools they need to not only automate complex processes with built-in skills, but to also organize and manage data and processes in a way that makes sense for their business."

About Blue Prism

As the pioneer in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Blue Prism has emerged as the trusted and secure Intelligent Automation choice for the Fortune 500 and public-sector market. Now, Blue Prism brings you the enterprise-grade connected-RPA Platform—supported by our Digital Exchange (DX) app store—to join operational leaders with accessible, advanced cognitive technologies and a community of experts, researchers and providers.

Comprised of interoperable intelligent Digital Workers, capable of multi-tasking, swarming to tasks as needed, working in teams, identifying and recovering from failures, and carrying out business process automations at all levels, the connected-RPA platform is system- and application-agnostic and makes use of artificial intelligence (AI), including enhanced access to third-party AI technologies from the DX.

Available on-premises, in the cloud, hybrid, or as an integrated SaaS solution, Blue Prism's connected-RPA can automate and perform mission-critical processes with ease, while delivering unprecedented security, accuracy, productivity, and accelerated innovation, allowing your people the freedom to focus on more creative and meaningful work.

More than 1,500 global enterprise customers leverage Blue Prism's Digital Workforce, empowering their people to automate billions of transactions while returning hundreds of millions of hours of work back to the business.

