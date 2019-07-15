Blue Prism Collaborates with Microsoft to Deliver Free Cloud Trial on Azure

New Quick-to-Deploy and Fully Functional Enterprise Software License Now Available on Azure Marketplace

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced a free enterprise trial of its connected-RPA platform on Microsoft's Azure Marketplace. The trial is designed to be a quick-start deployment to introduce new users to the benefits of a Digital Workforce on Azure with easy access to a fully functional, short-term version of Blue Prism connected-RPA.

New users will now be able to access Blue Prism's award-winning RPA software on Azure through a quick and easy installation process – no additional components needed. This limited trial experience will operate on Azure Marketplace as a single, fully functional Blue Prism instance on a virtual machine free of charge for the trial period; users need only pay for Azure cloud consumption.

This marks a continued expansion of Blue Prism's strong partnership with Microsoft, through which customers can leverage Blue Prism's intelligent automation capabilities on Azure, as well as take advantage of existing API integrations with Azure Cognitive Services, Machine Learning and Text Analytics.

"The ability for users to download a fully functional enterprise license trial version of Blue Prism enables enterprises to overcome one of the major roadblocks in benefiting from automation – initial investment. Mid-tier organizations that have had difficulty in obtaining buy-in for initial testing to prove ROI now have the free option of quickly deploying Blue Prism through Azure to experience RPA, opening the door to large intelligent automation and AI projects," says Mike Smart, Senior Analyst at NelsonHall.

Trial users will have access to resources, tutorials, and training materials that demonstrate work queues and automations possible through the Blue Prism platform. Blue Prism currently offers integration with Microsoft Azure, Bing and Excel for the Azure Marketplace trial; future trial versions will include additional features, plus integration with Microsoft Cognitive Services.

"This trial is a free, fully functional enterprise license on Azure Marketplace designed for quick deployment, and it doesn't require additional components for users to start experimenting with automations," says Chris Bradshaw, CMO at Blue Prism. "We are making our Digital Workforce more accessible and easier to consume. This also means giving users a complete and comprehensive set of automation capabilities so they can innovate, create and drive disruption—all from the Azure cloud."

As a cloud-focused company, this announcement also falls on the heels of Blue Prism announcing its intention to acquire Thoughtonomy. Thoughtonomy also leverages Microsoft Azure to accelerate automation projects in the cloud without burdening users with the need to set up a dedicated support infrastructure. It gives users access to RPA as a readily available service via Azure as well as immediate access to artificial intelligence (AI) technologies through Microsoft Cognitive Services, including text analytics, text and speech translation, Language Understanding Intelligent Service (LUIS), and computer vision, as well as Azure Machine Learning and Analytics.

For more information and to sign up for the Blue Prism trial, visit: Blue Prism Robotic Process Automation on the Azure Marketplace. Blue Prism will also be participating at Microsoft Inspire next month, so feel free to drop by booth #1611 to find out more about running RPA in the cloud.

About Blue Prism

In this digital era where start-ups are constantly disrupting markets, only the most agile and innovative enterprises survive and thrive. At Blue Prism, we pioneered Robotic Process Automation (RPA), emerging as the trusted and secure intelligent automation choice for the Fortune 500 and the public sector. Now we bring you connected-RPA supported by the Digital Exchange (DX) app store—marrying internal entrepreneurship with the power of crowdsourced innovation.

Blue Prism's connected-RPA can automate and perform mission critical processes, allowing your people the freedom to focus on more creative, meaningful work. More than 1,300 global customers leverage Blue Prism's Digital Workforce, empowering their people to automate billions of transactions while returning hundreds of millions of hours of work back to the business. Visit www.blueprism.com to learn more about Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM).

