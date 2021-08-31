Blue Cube Security, Next Generation Security, and Epaton Unite as a New Group Creating a Powerhouse Within the Cyber Security, Cloud, Infrastructure, and Digital Transformation Marketplace

The hyper-convergence of Cyber Security, Cloud, Infrastructure and Digital transformation is now more relevant than ever and remains at the top of most boardroom agendas. With this in mind, the three businesses will form as a new group creating a very powerful and experienced team in a unique space, closing the loops by providing a holistic approach.

Offering Managed and Professional Cyber Security Services, Infrastructure and Private and Public Cloud Solutions, this alliance places us in a unique and enviable position that enables us to provide customers with an all encompassing service.

"Blue Cube Security, NGS and Epaton have been sparring with one another for many years, but now is the time to work on the same side – together," said Gary Haycock-West, CEO and Founder at Blue Cube Security. "We are excited to be joining forces and scaling up to provide the process and resources, but small enough to be agile and deliver first class services to our clients."

"The alliance is about becoming stronger, not just in numbers, but ability to execute - we will all come together and elevate ourselves into a unique, unfilled space within the marketplace," said Phil Dick, Founder and Director at NGS/Epaton.

The formation of the new group brings a wealth of benefits such as:

A comprehensive service portfolio including a SOC and infrastructure offering

Unique offerings – more than just security

Wider geographical reach across the UK – London , Leeds and Sussex

, Leeds and Wider breadth of accreditations

Scalability

Larger support team

The longest standing specialist in this space – over 21 years

About Blue Cube Security

Blue Cube Security is one of the UK's largest independent Information and Cyber Security solution providers. Leading with a consultative approach, Blue Cube Security has been providing expertise and agile services to its customers for over 21 years.

About Next Generation Security

Next Generation Security is a reseller providing consultancy, support, and managed services. A Cyber Essentials and Cyber Essentials Plus Certifying Body and Security Storage Reseller of the Year 2020.

About Epaton

Five time winner of Specialist Storage Reseller of the Year at the Storage Awards. Epaton is the re-introduction of a fundamental missing component in the IT marketplace; a vendor independent specialist in Next Generation Storage, Backup, Hyper-Converged and Hybrid Cloud solutions encompassing all available strategies demonstrated by vendors today.

SOURCE Blue Cube Solutions