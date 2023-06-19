BLS International Signs Visa Outsourcing Agreement with Embassy of Italy in Abu Dhabi

NEW DELHI, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLS International, a trusted global tech-enabled services partner, has entered into a significant visa outsourcing agreement with the Embassy of Italy in Abu Dhabi. The agreement aims to streamline the visa application process and enhance the overall experience for applicants. Earlier this year, BLS International effectively secured three new contracts with the Italian government in Singapore, Senegal, and Russia. With the recent addition of the Italian mission in Abu Dhabi, BLS International now collaborates with four Italian missions worldwide, significantly expanding its footprint.

The Embassy of Italy in Abu Dhabi has chosen BLS International as its preferred partner for visa processing services due to company's expertise and commitment to delivering efficient and reliable solutions. BLS International, with its extensive experience in handling visa and consular services, is well-equipped to manage the growing demand for Italian visas in the region.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are delighted to partner with the Embassy of Italy in Abu Dhabi and provide our best-in-class visa outsourcing services. This agreement reflects our continued commitment to delivering innovative and customer-centric solutions to our esteemed clients. We are confident that our advanced technology platforms and dedicated workforce will ensure a seamless and hassle-free visa application process for applicants."

With its strong global presence and advanced visa processing systems, BLS International is committed to ensuring a smooth and efficient visa application journey. The company leverages cutting-edge technologies, including AI-driven platforms and data privacy measures, to ensure the highest levels of security and accuracy in the visa processing ecosystem.

The collaboration between BLS International and the Embassy of Italy in Abu Dhabi will provide applicants with a range of convenient services. This includes easy-to-access application centers, flexible appointment scheduling, and real-time tracking of application status.

About BLS International

BLS International has a proven track record in providing visa outsourcing services to various diplomatic missions and governments worldwide. The company's dedication to operational excellence and customer-centric approach has earned it a reputation for delivering high-quality and reliable services.

BLS International is a leading Indian company that has experienced substantial growth since its establishment in 2005. As the only homegrown firm in its industry listed on the NSE and BSE, BLS International plays a pivotal role in supporting India's development and fulfilling its vision and mission.

