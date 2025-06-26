BloFin Empowers Users with Coin-Margined Perpetual Trading Solution

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BloFin, a leading cryptocurrency exchange known for its user-centric innovation, is pleased to announce the launch of coin-margined perpetual contracts for leading crypto assets including Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and Ethereum (ETHUSD), further expanding its suite of advanced derivatives offerings. Starting Jun 21st, BloFin users can trade perpetual contracts with crypto as collateral, unlocking a fully crypto-native trading experience.

Coin-margined perpetual contracts—also referred to as coin-based perpetual swaps—are a class of crypto derivatives that allow traders to speculate on price movements without an expiry date. Unlike USDT-margined contracts, which require stablecoins for margin and settlement, coin-margined contracts are collateralized and settled directly in the base cryptocurrency (e.g., BTC or ETH), giving users greater flexibility and alignment with long-term crypto holdings.

The newly introduced contracts provide users with a streamlined approach to leveraging digital assets, with the added benefit of profit settlement in crypto, preserving long-term exposure to market appreciation. This structure not only enables improved capital efficiency but also aligns with the upward momentum of the broader digital asset ecosystem.

With this launch, BloFin reinforces its position as a next-generation trading platform, offering a robust infrastructure for both retail and professional users. More coin-margined pairs will be introduced in the coming months.

For more information on how coin-margined contracts differ from USDT-margined ones, visit: https://support.blofin.com/hc/en-us/articles/13044822981647-Coin-Margined-Perpetual-Contracts-Now-Live-on-BloFin

About BloFin

BloFin is a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange that specializes in futures trading. The platform offers 480+ USDT-M perpetual pairs, Coin-Margined Perpetual Contracts, spot trading, copy trading, API access, unified account management, and advanced sub-account solutions. Committed to security and compliance, BloFin integrates Fireblocks and Chainalysis to ensure robust asset protection. By partnering with top affiliates, BloFin delivers scalable trading solutions, efficient fund management, and enhanced flexibility for professional traders. As the constant sponsor of TOKEN2049, BloFin continues to expand its global presence, reinforcing its position as the place "WHERE WHALES ARE MADE." For more information, visit BloFin's official website at https://www.blofin.com.

