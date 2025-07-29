Blockchain for Good Alliance Leads Global Digital Cooperation at UN IGF 2025

DUBAI, UAE, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA), a flagship non-profit founded by Bybit and championing responsible innovation, took center stage at the 20th anniversary of the United Nations Internet Governance Forum (UN IGF) in Oslo. In collaboration with the Singapore Internet Governance Forum (SGIGF), BGA co-hosted an exclusive, high-level dinner titled "Bridging the Future: Blockchain, Governance & Global Cooperation" at Oslo's historic Akershus Fortress.

Caption (from left to right): Una Wang, Co‑Founder of SGIGF; His Excellency Dharambeer Gokhool, President of the Republic of Mauritius; First Lady Brinda Gokhool of Mauritius; Henry Wang, Co‑Founder of SGIGF; National Deputy of Argentina Pamela Calletti; Senator of Chile Kenneth Pugh; Director of Global Affairs at the Blockchain for Good Alliance, Glenn Tan.

Held as an official side event supported by the UN IGF Secretariat, the dinner brought together global leaders from governments, multilateral organizations, blockchain, and AI to promote dialogue around inclusive, ethical, and interoperable digital infrastructure.

The event was led by Glenn Tan, Director of Global Affairs at BGA, and co-organized with SGIGF's Founding Members Henry Wang and Una Wang. Distinguished guests included His Excellency Dharambeer Gokhool, President of Mauritius; National Deputy of Argentina Pamela Calletti; Senator Kenneth Pugh of Chile; as well as representatives from various UN agencies and national parliaments.

Central to the evening's discussion was blockchain's transformative role in shaping a trusted and collaborative global digital ecosystem.

"As we stand at the crossroads of a digital future, Mauritius reaffirms its commitment to an ethical, inclusive, and rights-based digital governance model. Events like the IGF 2025 remind us that trust, collaboration, and shared values must be the cornerstones of our collective journey in the age of AI and emerging technologies. The IGF 2025 was not just a conference — it was a collective call to conscience," said His Excellency the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Dharambeer Gokhool.

BGA's Glenn Tan emphasized the urgency of forward-looking infrastructure: "As blockchain transitions from hype cycles to hard infrastructure across the internet, we must ensure that systems built today serve the collective good of tomorrow. This gathering was a symbol of that shared commitment to a multistakeholder future, rooted in both trust and innovation."

Adding a regional perspective, SGIGF Founding Member Henry Wang noted: "As the UN IGF celebrates 20 years of shaping global internet governance, this dinner was a timely reminder that the next 20 must be co-created across sectors, systems, and sovereignties. Blockchain, when aligned with responsible governance and AI ethics, can become the connective tissue of a truly inclusive, decentralized, and intelligent internet."

The evening reaffirmed BGA's mission to advance cross-border collaboration and responsible digital transformation. These conversations will continue at the inaugural Singapore IGF Conference on October 1, 2025, where regional stakeholders will lead the global dialogue on inclusive and resilient internet governance.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #BGA

About Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA)

The Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) is a long-term collaborative non-profit initiative with key partners with the main aim to contribute to societal good by using blockchain technology to solve real world problems. By convening leaders, innovators, and organisations from across the blockchain community, BGA seeks to drive innovation, collaboration, and action towards a more sustainable and equitable world.



For more information

Email: hello@chainforgood.org

Website: www.chainforgood.org

Twitter: www.x.com/chainforgood

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740170/image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2386817/Blockchain_For_Good_Logo.jpg