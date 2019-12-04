Blockchain-Enabled Lightspeed Restaurant ePOS Launches in the U.K.

New platform contains innovative blockchain technology for tax reporting compliance and strong enterprise capabilities to support restauranteurs

MONTREAL, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Lightspeed, a leading provider of omnichannel point of sale software, solutions and support systems for nearly 57,000 independent retail and restaurant locations worldwide, today announced the launch of a blockchain-enabled Lightspeed Restaurant platform in the U.K. The new platform enables full compliance with new Making Tax Digital regulations, and includes management capabilities for restauranteurs with multiple locations and entrepreneurs who put on large-scale events.

The new system integrates ePOS with proprietary blockchain technology to ensure compliance with tax regulations and help reduce complexity for restauranteurs related to billing and supply chain management. In practice, this ensures transaction history remains in the ledger forever, preventing deletion and editing and making record keeping entirely digital. It provides greater reliability, security and traceability for customers.

In addition, the new software incorporates serverless offline mode using peer-to-peer technology important for outdoor events, allowing restauranteurs to share data between terminals at venues with reduced digital infrastructure. It also has a scalable reporting platform built for big data.

"We continue to anticipate the needs of U.K. restauranteurs by simplifying complex reporting systems and catering to different business types," says Dax Dasilva, Founder and CEO of Lightspeed. "Restaurant owners can expect to see improved profitability, better management of resources, and enhanced security with blockchain technology."

ABOUT LIGHTSPEED POS INC.

Lightspeed (TSX: LSPD) is a cloud-based commerce platform powering small and medium-sized businesses in over 100 countries around the world. With smart, scalable, and dependable point of sale systems, it's an all-in-one solution that helps restaurants and retailers sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and grow their business.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses, where the community goes to shop and dine. Lightspeed has grown to over 900 employees, with offices in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

