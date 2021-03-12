Blister Packaging Market Size to Reach USD 22430 Million by 2026 at CAGR 5.1% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blister Packaging Market is Segmented by Type (Low Speed: up to 200 Blisters/min, Medium Speed: 200-600 Blisters/min, High Speed: above 600 Blisters/min), by Application (Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Industrial Goods, Food) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Packaging Category.

The global Blister Packaging market size is projected to reach USD 22430 Million by 2026, from USD 15760 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of blister packaging market size are:

Growing demand from end-use industries such as healthcare, food, consumer goods, and industrial goods.

Offers advantages such as marketing, cost-effectiveness and tamper-evident design for product protection.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-35Z3757/Global_Blister_Packaging

BLISTER PACKAGING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

On the basis of material, the plastic films segment, which is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, held the largest share in 2018. This is attributed to its excellent visibility of the product and secure & attractive packaging.

On the basis of technology, the thermoforming segment accounted for the largest share in 2017 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. This is due to its wide applications in the end-use sector, such as healthcare and food. Thermoforming technology is preferred over cold forming technology for blister packaging and requires low initial tools and equipment costs.

The healthcare segment dominated the applications of blister packaging in 2017. Blister packaging of healthcare products reduces the possibility of product contamination and protects healthcare products from moisture, gas, light, and temperature. This is driving the demand for blister packaging in the healthcare end-use sector.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-35Z3757/global-blister-packaging

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE BLISTER PACKAGING MARKET SIZE

The cost-effective feature of blister packaging is expected to drive the growth of blister packaging market size. Since it uses very little material, it has proven to be both cost-effective and less wasteful than other forms of packaging. Dosage, Branding & visibility.

Aesthetically, a plastic blister container is a good choice because it provides the product with a range of options for creating a visually appealing and texturally pleasing experience. Blister packaging allows the brand to create its own identity through packaging.

Blister Packaging offers the possibility of creating a compliance pack or calendar pack by printing the days of the week above each dose. This allows the patient to know the dosage. Furthermore, with a plastic front, these containers allow consumers to view the product before they purchase it. Doing so provides assurance that the amount of product included is as advertised and that all parts are accounted for. Even though customers can see the item, they cannot touch it. As such, the product is protected from thieves and tampering.

The rising need for product safety from manufacturers in terms of product integrity and extended shelf life is expected to drive the growth of blister packaging market size. Considering that most consumers store their drugs in a temperature variant atmosphere that can be harmful to unprotected medicines, blister packaging helps to protect drugs against external factors, such as humidity and microbial contamination, for an extended period of time as well as offers a degree of mechanical resistance from physical tampering. Opaque blisters also protect light-sensitive products against UV rays.

The rising demand for convenient and easy-to-use packaging products is expected to fuel the growth of blister packaging market size. The convenience of a blister consists of its small capaciousness when carried – the customer does not need to carry the whole blister-pack, but yet the hygienic safety is intact.

Furthermore, The growth of blister packaging market size has increased due to the increase in demand for pharmaceutical and medical products during the COVID-19 pandemic. Certain drugs have been approved for use as an interim drug to control COVID-19 by international regulatory organisations such as the FDA. New hospitals and COVID-19 centres around the world have increased the demand for medical devices. These factors contribute to the increase in demand for blister packaging. Blister packaging is also used for industrial goods, consumer goods and food products. The demand for blister packaging in industrial and consumer goods declined, whereas a sharp increase in food products was presented to the manufacturers.

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-35Z3757/Global_Blister_Packaging

BLISTER PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTS

Blister Packaging Breakdown Data by Type

Low Speed: up to 200 Blisters/min

Medium Speed: 200-600 Blisters/min

High Speed: above 600 Blisters/min.

Blister Packaging Breakdown Data by Application

Health Care

Consumer Goods

Industrial Goods

Food.

Amcor

Dowdupont

Westrock

Sonoco Products

Constantia Flexibles

Klockner Pentaplast

Honeywell

Tekni-Plex

CPH GROUP

Pharma Packaging Solutions

Shanghai Haishun.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-35Z3757&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-35Z3757&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Market is Segmented by Type PVC, Lidding Foils, Cold Form, PVDC, by Application Capsule Drug, Tablets Drug and by various regions.

- Cold Form Blister Packaging Market size is projected to reach USD 78 Million by 2027, from USD 66 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2022-2027.

- The Double Blister Packaging Market is Segmented by Type Thermoforming, Coldforming, by Application Electronic Product, Personal Care, Food Industry, Cosmetics and Toiletries, Health Care, Pharmaceutical Industry and by various regions.

- Thermoforming Blister Packaging Market is Segmented by Product Type Paper & Paperboard Material, Plastic Material, Aluminum Material, by Application Industrial Goods, Health Care, Consumer Goods and by various regions.

- The Carded Blister Packaging Market is Segmented by Type Thermoforming, Cold forming, by Material Type Plastic, Aluminum, by Application Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Nutraceutical and by various regions.

- Sliding Blister Packaging Market is Segmented by Type Low Speed: up to 200 Blisters/min, Medium Speed: 200-600 Blisters/min, High Speed: above 600 Blisters/min, by Application Pharmaceuticals, Foods, Chemicals, Consumer Goods and by various regions.

- Blister Packaging Equipment Market is expected to grow from USD 1,167.75 Million in 2019 to USD 1,589.87 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.27%.

Click Here To See Related Reports On Blister Packaging Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports