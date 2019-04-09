Blackmoon and BLOCK 30 Labs Form Global Strategic Partnership to Launch BLOCK 30 Exchange Traded Index (ETX)

The new relationship between Blackmoon and BLOCK 30 will enable the two blockchain and FinTech financial services firms to work very closely together to create an ETX that tracks thirty of the top digital assets in one digital asset basket for global investors.

Introducing Blackmoon's Exchange Traded Indexes (ETx)

"BLOCK 30 Financial is thrilled to partner with the Blackmoon team to expand our reach to global investors," said Brian Foote, CEO of BLOCK 30 Labs + BLOCK 30 Financial. "We'll start first with the BLOCK 30 Index ETX and move quickly across a variety of BLOCK indexes across multiple asset classes, in this unique tokenized, digital format."

"We did 16 months of due diligence around cornerstone global partner selection for the BLOCK 30 Index ETX launch and we just came away feeling like the financial engineering and product agility at Blackmoon is literally years ahead of the traditional markets," Foote said. "We're honored to partner with them."

"Blackmoon and BLOCK 30 Labs share a vision and it's because of this that we are pleased to have discovered such an incredible organization to associate with…We are eager to release the BLOCK ETX products as soon as possible to offer this amazing investment opportunity to eligible investors globally," said Oleg Seydak, CEO of Blackmoon

"Whether its tokenizing the Lyft IPO for investors outside of Silicon Valley or challenging the 'yet another Mutual Fund mindset' of Wall Street, Blackmoon is exactly where we wanted to be in terms of offering new financial products for global Millenials + Gen Z," said Jeff Hinshaw, COO of BLOCK 30 Financial.

"57% of customers around the world are not investing in the markets right now. They're tuning out on white collar fee loads, product redundancy and a lack of imagination in the financial markets…Blackmoon is paving a new way forward with Exchange Traded Index (ETX) products and we wanted to work with them to deliver that for millions of potential customers around the world."

About Blackmoon

Blackmoon ( http://blackmoon.net/ ) is a financial services company which is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a group of financial services and technology companies founded in 2014. The Blackmoon team has extensive experience in investment management, as well as developing automated investment interfaces and asset management tools.

Blackmoon aims to create and maintain the world's best framework for tokenized investment vehicles to deliver investment opportunities in both the real world and the blockchain universe. Blackmoon Platform brings blockchain flexibility to fiat instruments and the benefits of accumulated financial wisdom to the crypto investments.

Blackmoon world firsts include being the first operational blockchain investment platform, the first company to issue a token related to an initial public offering (IPO of Xiaomi) and the first company to launch the first ETx which is linked to the performance of the most-traded coins on Binance.

About Block 30

Block 30 Labs ( https://block30financial.com/ ) was built to provide a central framework for the tracking of the 24/7 Digital Trading ("Crypto") markets by global media, financial institutions, government and investors. Drawing on historical insights from the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), the S&P 500, and other global indexes - the BLOCK 30 Index was constructed using a multi-factor approach, to reflect the overall health of the market, its business cycles and the movement of both individual digital assets and thematic sectors in real time. Unlike other Crypto indexes, the BLOCK 30 Index considers a proprietary blend of critical input factors, such as Market Cap, Price, Circulating Supply, Sector Weighting and Trading Volume.

Disclaimer: Investment in virtual financial assets carries a high degree of risk and volatility and is not suitable for every investor; therefore, you should not risk the capital you cannot afford to lose. Please consult an independent professional financial or legal adviser to ensure the product meets your objectives before you decide to invest. Regional restrictions and suitability checks apply.

