Blackline Safety partners with Occly on new remote camera vision technology

Blackline's G7 wearables to add camera technology in 2020, dramatically increasing awareness during emergency situations

SAN DIEGO, California, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Industrial Workers in the field and throughout facilities face workplace hazards that never rest. Award-winning connected worker technology from Blackline Safety (TSX.V: BLN) accompanies personnel, monitoring their environment, so they can be more confident and focused in their work. Partnering with Occly, LLC, a leading designer of wearable camera systems, Blackline is adding live camera vision to its G7 connected portfolio. Safety and operations personnel attending NSC 2019 in San Diego this week are invited to Blackline's booth 3735 to hear Blackline speak about the future of connected technologies as they relate to digital transformation, safety and productivity.

"We are excited about our partnership with Backline as we continue to work to increase safety for employees around the globe," said Marc Harris, Managing Partner at Occly. "Blackline is the premier provider of intrinsically safe solutions for workforce safety, and we are glad to be a part of further extending their capabilities. The new intrinsically safe Occly model will also further extend the capabilities of our original wearable with enhanced features including push-to-talk."

"Around the world, we trust businesses and skilled workers to keep our infrastructure running and our economy flowing," said Cody Slater, CEO and Chairman of Blackline Safety. "Around the clock, Blackline has a proven track-record of keeping these personnel safe, delivering practical, high-value products and services to heavy industry. As we continue to push the limits of connected worker safety, we have partnered with Occly to leverage our G7 wearables as a connected hub, providing the option to stream multiple camera views to a live monitoring team, directly from the new Occly device."

In mid-2020, Blackline will complete Occly camera integration with G7 wearables, streaming photos and video to the Blackline Safety Cloud. Wearable multi camera technology will provide live monitoring teams with four distinct points of view to increase their awareness of emergent situations that are developing. Combined with the employee's identity, location, alert type and environmental gas readings, monitoring agents are empowered to dispatch and prepare responders for an optimized emergency response while efficiently evacuating a facility.

At the NSC 2019 Congress and Expo that runs from September 9–11 in San Diego, Blackline welcomes safety and operations professionals to stop by for a conversation about the future of safety at its Today and Tomorrow displays. Visit booth 3735 to meet Blackline's in-house product team and learn more about what the future of safety has in store for the industry.

To learn more about Blackline Safety's connected portfolio, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com and follow Blackline Safety on Twitter @BlacklineSafety.

About Occly: Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Occly (www.occly.com) is a manufacturer and provider of workforce safety and management solutions for lone workers and at risk employees. Occly's proprietarily wearable alarm allows for unmatched insight and evidence collection in the event an emergency. In addition to wearable alarms, Occly offers a number of workforce management tools focused on creating safety, accountability, and reducing risk for customers. Occly currently serves a number of industries including construction, security, armored transportation, legal services and a number of others.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety technology leader. Providing comprehensive live-monitoring and wireless gas detection, we help teams working in hazardous environments respond to emergencies in real-time and manage efficient evacuations, accounting for everyone's safety along the way. With millions invested in technology research and development, Blackline Safety is recognized for quality and innovation. Our talented team of designers and engineers create and manufacture in-house — from wearable technology and personal gas detectors to cloud-hosted infrastructure and web-based interfaces for global industry. We deliver the first turn-key, work-anywhere, connected safety monitoring solution with gas detection, 3G wireless, satellite communications, two-way speakerphone, push-to-talk, location-enabled data analytics and live monitoring to meet the demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cody Slater, CEO, Email: cslater@blacklinesafety.com, Telephone: +1 403 451 0327, Blackline Safety Corp., Unit 100, 803 24 Avenue SE, Calgary, AB Canada T2G 1P5

