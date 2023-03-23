Blackboard Learn Ultra by Anthology shortlisted for prestigious Bett Award

LONDON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, announced today that their leading Virtual Learning Environment (VLE), Blackboard Learn Ultra, has been shortlisted as a Bett Awards Higher Education Digital Learning Product finalist. Presented in association with the British Educational Suppliers Association, the Bett Awards recognize educational technology leaders. Winners will be announced on 29 March at the Bett Awards Ceremony in London.

"By working closely with instructors, students and institutions, we have designed a market-leading VLE that provides unique, actionable insights and integrates with the world's most holistic educational technology ecosystem. It's an honour to be recognised by the judges for that progress," said Nicolaas Matthijs, Vice President of Product Management at Anthology. "As we continue to accelerate innovation, our focus remains on collaborating with the educational community to push the envelope of what's possible and revolutionize the way learning is delivered and experienced."

Blackboard Learn allows educators to deliver simpler, more powerful life-changing teaching and learning experiences. Flexible, insightful, and inclusive, Blackboard Learn Ultra fits the modern classroom. Features like leading self-expression tools, an adaptable test-taking experience designed to reduce student stress, superior progress tracking tools, and embedded insights are powering momentum including recent competitive Virtual Learning Environment wins as Anthology delivered more features over the last year than the other leading VLE provider.

The Bett Awards Higher Education Digital Learning Product category recognises exemplary software and content for the higher education sector. Blackboard Learn Ultra by Anthology is among eight finalists with the category winner to be announced at the Bett Awards 2023 Ceremony taking place on 29 March 2023 at The Brewery, London.

