Blackbaud Ranked First in Advanced Procurement for Universities and Colleges (APUC) Framework

Framework Agreement Will Enable UK Universities to Easily Procure and Implement Blackbaud's Robust Fundraising and Alumni Engagement Solutions

LONDON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, has announced that following a competitive process, it has been ranked number one in the recently established Advanced Procurement for Universities and Colleges (APUC) Framework Agreement for Alumni and Fundraising CRM Solutions, with specific recognition for Blackbaud CRM™ and Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT®. Blackbaud's essential software is designed to help nonprofits and education institutions raise more money, simplify their operations and spend more time focusing on what matters most—creating impact.

APUC is the procurement centre of expertise for Scotland's universities and colleges. APUC's vision is to maximise the contribution that advanced procurement makes to Scotland's investment in teaching and research, and to enable institutions to deliver more with the funds that they have available. The framework enables universities to more easily procure and implement Blackbaud solutions.

Blackbaud solutions were evaluated against a competitive set of suppliers for fundraising and alumni CRM software, and ranked first by independent university reviewers for functionality, value and service.

Dan Keyworth, Vice President and Managing Director, Customer Success, Blackbaud, said: "We are thrilled with APUC's decision to award Blackbaud first place on its framework.

"With this APUC Framework Agreement, universities and colleges across the UK can simplify their alumni and fundraising CRM procurement so that they can easily find and implement the best technology solutions to meet their goals.

"As a leading software provider, we help higher education professionals improve fundraising and engagement, and increase efficiency, so that they can remain focused on shaping the future of education across the UK."

Blackbaud earned overall top marks for its core functionality, ease of implementation, interoperability, integration and extension capabilities, service and support, and value for price. With this evaluation and assurance from APUC, higher education CIOs and IT leaders can make buying decisions with peace of mind and trust in the technology, whether they're purchasing for a small college or a large university.

APUC members can learn more by searching for the new APUC Framework Agreement ITS1054 AP Alumni and Fundraising CRM & Associated Services.

