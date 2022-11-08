BKN301 enters the UnionPay circuit: new business opportunities open up in international markets.

SAN MARINO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BKN301 celebrates a new milestone on the road to opening up to foreign markets: the company is now a member of UnionPay, one of the global leading bank card schemes with the world's largest cardholder base and a comprehensive network extended to 181 countries and regions around the world. A few days after participating with its booth at Money 20/20 in Las Vegas, BKN301 announces the acquisition of the new license. San Marino Fintech and Payment Institute officially integrates the international payment circuit among its solutions.

From 2023, this significant agreement will allow San Marino merchants to accept more and more online and offline payments via SmartPOS, e-commerce, and ATM services. Furthermore, thanks to this cooperation, all UnionPay cardholders will be able to join the 'digital life' of San Marino, enjoying the quality, efficiency, and security of the available cross-border payment services.

Stiven Muccioli, Founder and CEO of BKN301, comments: "We are pleased to announce this new milestone, a few days after our return from Money 20/20 in Las Vegas. This project took a lot of hard work, and eventually BKN301's commitment was rewarded. The UnionPay license further enriches our offer of acquiring services, now including the three major international payment circuits. From next year on, our customers will be allowed to open up to even more business frontiers on international markets. But this doesn't end here: in fact, we're already working to launch all related services".

Shengliang Yang, Deputy Head of UnionPay International Europe Branch, comments: "We are delighted to establish the partnership with BKN301, which contributes significantly to the payment network in San Marino. UnionPay International has been keen in the localization of our business in Europe by reaching to a wider acceptance range, the collaboration between us will bring UnionPay cardholders with a more sophisticated payment experience when they travelling to San Marino."

SOURCE UnionPay International