Björn Borg Presents a Symphony That Makes Listeners Smarter

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Science shows that training makes you smarter. So does classical music. Björn Borg decided to combine the two to see if it was possible to create the world's smartest workout symphony. By composing a classical piece with a BPM of 123, this unique symphony will increase your endurance – and also raise your IQ.

Swedish sports fashion brand Björn Borg continues to explore what's happening in our brains when we work out. Together with a training expert, a neurologist and a classical music composer they now present the world's smartest workout track, titled "Symphonia Exercitii Et Intelligentiae". It's a track built after a BPM backed by science, that not only will increase your workout results, but also make you smarter.

The almost 10-minute-long cinematic symphony was composed by noted classical composer Jonas Valfridsson and has been performed by a Swedish orchestra.

–To be asked to write a symphony for training was an unusual request, and a challenge as a composer. With inspiration from my favourite Rocky I workout anthems, it feels like I have composed the soundtrack to my own superhero movie! I also wanted the piece to have an upbeat and rhythmic feel, without losing the melodies and counterpoints of classical music. Through the music I want to convey the feeling of facing a challenge and the proudness in fighting and overcoming it, says Jonas Valfridsson.

The symphony is now available on Spotify, giving everyone the possibility to make it their top song on their workout playlist – and boost their smartness while sweating it out. Working out increases the production of new brain cells and creates new connections between them. Lennart Högman, Senior lecturer and researcher in cognitive neuroscience explains:

–Physical exercise is beneficial for more than your body - research shows it can improve your cognitive abilities such as memory and focus. It has also been found that listening to music while working out will increase your endurance. Also, some say music with a set BPM of 120-140 can be ideal for a workout (depending somewhat on your fitness level). Conclusively, listening to classical music while working out can raise both your motivation as well as endurance, and in turn, bump up your cognitive performance.

While shooting the music video, Björn Borg decided to move their compulsory office workout activity, known as sports hour, to a concert hall. There, their staff got to experience the symphony, performed live by the Jönköpings Sinfonietta.

–We want to inspire and encourage people to work out. We know how good it feels, but by talking about the positive benefits in relation to our brain, we now know it's not just about a feeling – it's science. With this symphony we talk about how training can make us smarter. At the Björn Borg office, we train together, and we wanted our team to experience this magical symphony performed live by an orchestra. And, of course, sweat it out on stage while listening, says Emma Bengtsson, Brand Communications Manager at Björn Borg.

Listen to the song HERE.

See the music video HERE.

