Bizzabo named a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Event Technology Platforms

Gartner's first-ever Magic Quadrant™ for the events industry recognizes Bizzabo's Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzabo , the Event Experience Operating System (OS), today announced it was named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Event Technology Platforms.

In the first-ever Magic Quadrant for event technology platforms, Gartner conducted a detailed evaluation of Bizzabo and 12 other vendors against specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. This evaluation included a comprehensive survey, executive briefing, demo video, confidential customer interviews, and Gartner Peer Insights reviews.

Gartner defines event technology platforms as "tools that enable B2B marketers to execute virtual and/or in-person events for external audiences. These platforms provide native capabilities to engage and communicate with prospective attendees, registrants, and sponsors, manage logistics, deliver content, and enable attendees to engage with other participants."

Of the 13 vendors evaluated, Bizzabo was positioned furthest among all other solutions in Completeness of Vision, which "reflects the vendor's innovation, whether the vendor drives or follows the market and if the vendor's view of how the market will develop matches Gartner's perspective." Bizzabo received top marks across all three use cases evaluated — ranking first for in-person roundtables/field marketing events and in the top quartile for in-person user conferences/tradeshows and virtual user conferences/tradeshows.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized as a Leader in Gartner's first-ever Magic Quadrant for the event technology industry," said Eran Ben-Shushan, CEO and Cofounder at Bizzabo. "We set out to transform the event industry with a modern, open Event Experience Operating System that enables organizers to customize every event experience with powerful, best-in-class integrations and apps. Being named a Leader by Gartner validates our efforts and reinforces our commitment to moving the industry forward with exciting offerings like the Klik SmartBadge™ and tech-based community building."

A modern, open platform designed for scale

Bizzabo's Event Experience OS is a modern, intuitive end-to-end platform for managing events of all sizes, types, and formats. Gartner noted its ability to support the needs of complex event marketing teams at mid-to-large-sized B2B organizations, specifically highlighting strengths in speaker and sponsor portals, app-based networking and communications, and martech integrations. In this rapidly evolving market, Bizzabo gives event organizers the ability to pivot easily, allowing them to focus on creating experiences, not event formats.

Named a key differentiator by Gartner, Bizzabo's Klik smart event wearables foster in-person networking, drive engagement, and facilitate passive behavioral tracking, delivering a next-level, data-rich experience for attendees, sponsors, and organizers alike. Available separately or as part of Bizzabo's Event Experience OS, Klik can be integrated into any event registration system, with full support from Bizzabo's team of onsite experts.

