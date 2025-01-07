BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES JANUARY EDITIONS OF TECHNOLOGY, AI & MOBILE MAGAZINES

The January editions of Technology, AI and Mobile Magazines include interviews with leading experts and executives from AWS, Tealium, Vodafone and more!

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has launched the latest editions of Technology , AI and Mobile Magazines. These publications are highly regarded within the technology and telco sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Technology Magazine



This month's edition features an exclusive lead report with Matt Garman, AWS CEO, unveils Amazon's Nova models and highlights Amazon's vision for the future of AI

"I have never been as excited today as I am about the future" - Matt Garman, CEO, AWS

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Elea Data Centres, Innovation Group and more, along with the Top 10: Technology Consultants.

AI Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Tealium's executive team; Jeff Lunsford, CEO, Michael Anderson, CTO & Ali Behnam, Co-Founder.

"We work with about 750 of the largest enterprises in the world in a variety of fields: Finance, Pharmaceuticals and Insurance" - Jeff Lunsford, CEO, Tealium

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Cornerstone, Munters and more. Plus the Top 10: AI Sustainability Solutions

Mobile Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Ninian Wilson, CEO of Vodafone Procurement & Connectivity, who discusses how AI and Automation are reshaping Telco supply chains.

"You've got to get buy-in from the people you work with and get those individuals excited about the change that's coming"

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism, Nokia, Huawei and more. Plus the Top 10: Entertainment Companies.

You can visit Technology Magazine , AI Magazine and Mobile Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing tech & telco industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/