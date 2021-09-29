BizClik Media Group Names the Top 100 Leaders in Supply Chain 2021

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media Group has announced the Top 100 Leaders in Supply Chain, a celebration of the leaders, innovators and influencers defining the future of the industry.

The list was announced on Tuesday, 28 September at Tobacco Dock, London during the first day of Procurement and Supply Chain Live, the ultimate event for procurement and supply chain professionals.

Nominated by the digital communities of Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine, and chosen by an in-house team, the list recognises excellence in a fast-moving, vital industry that has entered the spotlight during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scoyt Birch, Editorial Director, BizClik Media Group, said: "The Top 100 Leaders who have made our list are individuals championing everything that we love about supply chain. They go beyond embracing best practice, leading organisations towards good business and, increasingly, making positive contributions towards the health of our planet and our communities. We had thousands of nominations and, with so many worthy mentions, it was a welcome but challenging task to select just 100 individuals who exemplify the very best of the supply chain and procurement community.

"We are proud to share our final list, who we believe thoroughly deserve their place, and thank everyone who nominated their colleagues and peers. To those who missed out on a position this year, we look forward to following your achievements in the coming 12 months. And who knows, maybe they will make our annual list in 2022."

The top five include: Sheri Hinish, known by many as the Supply Chain Queen, and a Global Executive Partner and Leader of Sustainable Supply Chain at IBM; Starbucks SVP and CPO Kelly Bengston; Jim Townsend, CPO Walgreens Boots Alliance; Jim Connell, CPO, Head of Global Supplier Services, JP Morgan Chase & Co; and Melani Wilson Smith, CPO at PepsiCo.

See the full Top 100 Leaders in Supply Chain list here [https://supplychaindigital.com/magazine/supply-chain-digital-top-100-leaders-supply-chain].

