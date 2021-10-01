BizClik Media Group launches corporate website to propel global brands into new digital era

NORWICH, England, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Media Company BizClik Media Group (BMG) highlights the value of Brand & Media Partnerships with the launch of its new corporate website - bizclikmedia.com .

The Norwich, UK-based company, founded in 2007, works with some of the world's largest companies to help enable corporations and their partners to interact and deliver thought leadership content and customer success stories.

The company operates a wide range of digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and whitepapers and has recently launched its hybrid events business – BMG Connect – which has already successfully run two major conferences in London/Global Virtual.

Founder and CEO Glen White – a pioneer of Digital Technology since the early 2000s – says:

"What we are increasingly seeing is that our clients want more from their media partnerships.

"We've been able to say to our clients 'Hey, we've got the platforms, we have the journalists, our designers are all used to working on big brands, our video content is second to none, our marketing reach is massive'. It's pretty straight forward for us and them. We produce the work that they can't do, or don't want to do, themselves. 'One Global Partner' is our deliverable.

"Now is the time to roll out our new operating model - 'Media-as-a-Service' or MaaS which allows our clients to sign up to our platforms and buy as little or as much as they want or need.

"The new website really shows how we work, our deep range of services and the results we deliver for our clients. And, of course, we designed the website in-house – so our UI/UX team's work is front and centre!"

BizClik Media's COO & CSO , Stacy Norman, adds:

"There is a trend emerging in Digital Media. Companies noticed that hyper-targeted advertising wasn't delivering the impact that they saw before the world moved online. The big campaigns that meant the whole world knew your name have evolved, even more since the pandemic began.

"We are uniquely positioned to be able to deliver that global campaign impact with our unmatched breadth of in-house expertise. Our newly refreshed website demonstrates this perfectly."

Employing over 150 people globally, BizClik Media Group services digital media & events in the Procurement, Supply Chain, Technology FinTech and Sustainability areas.

FinTech & InsurTech Live begins in London's Tobacco Dock on October 12th.

Sustainability LIVE begins in London on Feb 23rd.

CONTACT

Jack Goddard

jack.goddatd@bizclikmedia.com

020 8054 2031

SOURCE BizClik Media