BizClik Media Announces the Publication of the August Issue of Business Chief USA

NORWICH, England, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media , the innovative-focused Norfolk-based digital media firm, has published the latest issue of the USA edition of Business Chief . This month's magazine explores the digital transformation stories of some of the United States' leading companies.

This month's lead story features semiconductor giant Intel , a company driving an industry-wide digital transformation and mass migration to the cloud. Lisa Davis, Vice President of Digital Transformation and Scale Solutions, Enterprise and Government, in the Data Center Group at Intel, sits down with us to discuss the company's own digital transformation from PC to data-centric, and the need for digital transformations to be both holistic and customer driven.

Also included is an in-depth leadership feature, which focuses on the ways in which changing consumer expectations and technological advancements are changing the face of the manufacturing industry. Victoria Holt, President and CEO of digital manufacturer Protolabs discusses the strategies the company is using to create and maintain its competitive advantage. "We're in a great position to help other manufacturers take a look at how they can take advantage of IT in their manufacturing processes," Holt says.

August's City Focus features Los Angeles, California, taking a closer look at some of the startups working to solve the city's real estate pain points. Our Top 10 breaks down the highest-paid CEOs in the country.

Additionally, the magazine includes exclusive features on Armacell, Arizona State University, Avaya, the City of Phoenix, Dentsu Aegis Network, Four Winds Interactive, Gateway Mortgage Group, Lee Industrial Contracting, Prysmian Group, PwC, Riverside Networks, Steward Health Care and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Click here to read the full issue.

