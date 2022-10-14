BIZCLIK LAUNCHES EV MAGAZINE

The launch edition of EV Magazine is now live.

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the launch edition of EV Magazine.

EV Magazine is a new publication that represents all-things electric through a bi-monthly magazine, newsletter, social media and more.

The inaugural edition features exclusive insights from Lotus Cars, ABB, Enel-X and much more.

Tom Swallow, Editor in Chief of EV Magazine, commented: "It was great working with the entire team and some of the world's leading EV executives to get this edition live, I know our audience will love it"

You can visit https://evmagazine.com/ for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing EV industry, or click here to read the digital magazine.

