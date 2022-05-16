Biz2Italy: a book explains to foreign investors and entrepreneurs how to manage business relations with Italy

ROME, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With its strategic position between Europe and the Mediterranean Sea and its modern and competitive economy, Italy is seen as an ideal country to expand a business from abroad. Italian excellences in lifestyle, fashion, and agribusiness are attractive to foreign companies. However, foreign companies wishing to capitalize on these advantages must be prepared to deal with a complicated regulatory environment that can lack the transparency, clarity, and efficiency offered by other advanced world economies.

To help entrepreneurs, investors and professionals around the world find their way around the institutional business relations with Italy, Italian public relations expert Carmelo Cutuli has written the guidebook "How to Manage Business Relations with Italy". The book, published by Biz2Italy, is available in paperback, e-Book, and audiobook editions on primary international online stores.

Italy is a developed economy with a wealth of potential. Still, cultural characteristics and many layers of bureaucracy sometimes disorient companies, so having local help is a must when doing business in the country. However, Italy is a challenging environment for business, and it is essential to have local support on board to streamline processes and avoid wasting time.

In this valuable handbook, the institutional references that can support business with Italy are listed in a user-friendly and concise manner, making it possible to connect easily. Every agency, institute, or company in this handbook is usually open to receiving foreign contacts. In addition, an entrepreneur located anywhere in the world can always contact an office in his own country, using his language, of the Chambers of Commerce and Italian Trade Agencies to obtain valuable information for his business with Italy.

In this regard, associations and professional councils can come to help. It is possible to contact them to ask for the contact details of professionals in a specific field, from lawyers to tax experts, to whom you can turn for advice.

When doing business in Italy, it is also crucial to understand the importance of personal relationships. The Italian business culture is based on trust and mutual respect. Building a relationship with your Italian counterparts is key to success in any negotiation.

This handbook, in short, represents a valuable reference guide for the entrepreneur interested in getting an idea of the Italian business panorama and for those who already operate in Italy from abroad to better understand the role of the main stakeholders.

