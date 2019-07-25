Bitpanda Surpasses 1 Million Users Milestone

The Vienna based fintech Bitpanda continues to grow. Ahead of the launch of the Bitpanda Global Exchange, the trading platform has surpassed 1 million users.

VIENNA, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the launch of their cryptocurrency broker platform in 2014, the Bitpanda community has been growing steadily. With the looming August launch of their professional trading platform - the Bitpanda Global Exchange, the company is determined to expand their reach worldwide. Right now, they see steady growth in user signups, with 90% coming from Europe. This is expected to shift towards worldwide expansion. Bitpanda's broker platform records a 10-figure annual trading volume, with Bitcoin, Pantos and Ethereum being the top traded assets. The Bitpanda Android app has been downloaded over 120,000 times and has recently been climbing the Play Store charts thanks to positive user reviews.