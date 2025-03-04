Bitget x AB Carnival: Share 235,502,000 $AB Worth $3.5 Million

News provided by

AB DAO

04 Mar, 2025, 04:06 GMT

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the listing of $AB, Bitget (bitget.com) and AB DAO have launched the PoolX & CandyBomb dual airdrop event, rewarding BGB, BTC, ETH holders as well as deposit and trading participants. Tens of thousands of users will have the chance to win a total of 235,502,000 $AB, valued at over $3.5 million.

Event 1: PoolX – Stake BTC, ETH, and BGB to Earn AB Rewards
Total Prize Pool: 165,607,000 AB
Eligible Assets for Staking: BTC, ETH, BGB
Details & Participation: https://x.com/bitgetglobal/status/1896502057533837423 

Event 2: CandyBomb – Deposit & Trade $AB to Earn Airdrop Rewards
Total Prize Pool: 69,895,000 AB
How to Participate: Deposit or trade $AB to qualify for the airdrop
Details & Participation: https://x.com/bitgetglobal/status/1896504574053429395 

Click the links above to participate or share this airdrop event and invite more users to join the AB DAO ecosystem.

Also from this source

AB Token Now Live on Bitget, with a $3.5 Million Airdrop to Boost Global Ecosystem Expansion

AB DAO announced that $AB has been officially listed on Bitget (bitget.com) in the Innovation Zone and Web3 Zone, further expanding its global...

AB to List on Bitget in the Innovation and Web3 Zone, Marking a Key Milestone in Global Ecosystem Expansion

AB DAO announced that the AB token will officially be listed on Bitget (bitget.com) in the Innovation Zone and Web3 Zone on March 3. This marks...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics