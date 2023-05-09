Bitget will launch the Super Airdrop Promotion around May 23, 2023. Users can grab a share of airdrops of newly-listed tokens on Bitget by holding BGB.

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Participation rules

To be eligible for the rewards, participants must meet the minimum BGB holding threshold of 4000 BGB for a period of 15 consecutive days before the opening day for trading a newly listed token (excluding the opening day, with the period ending at 23:59:59 (UTC+8) on the previous day). If on any of those days the user's BGB holding falls below 4000 BGB, they will no longer be eligible for the Super Airdrop. Bitget will calculate the user's daily average BGB holdings during the 15-day snapshot period (Total amount of BGB during the 15 days ÷ 15 days) User reward = the user's daily average BGB holding ÷ sum of all participants' daily average BGB holding × the prize pool

Snapshot rules

Snapshot time: Snapshots will be taken every day during the 15-day period before the new token can be traded.

Their BGB holdings will only be used in reward calculation and will not be frozen.

Notes:

The day when a newly listed tokens is open for trading is ad hoc, so stay tuned for Bitget listing updates. Reasons for not being eligible for the airdrops: The user has failed to hold 4000 BGB or more in their asset account on any day during the snapshot period.

Want to learn more? Head over Bitget Blog

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange with futures trading and copy trading services as its key features. Serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, the leading Italian football team Juventus, and official eSports events organizer PGL. According to Coingecko, Bitget is currently a top 5 futures trading platform and a top 10 spot trading platform.

Sylvia Huang, media@bitget.com

SOURCE Bitget