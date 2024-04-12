Bitget to Take Center Stage at Blockchain Life and Token2049 Dubai

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is excited to announce its participation in two prestigious blockchain conferences in Dubai, Blockchain Life and Token2049. Additionally, Bitget will co-host exclusive afterparties, further solidifying its presence in the global crypto community.

In joining these prestigious events, Bitget aims to actively participate in shaping the future of the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Aligned with our mission to empower the future of finance by ensuring secure, efficient, and smart digital transactions for smarter trading, we recognize the significance of these platforms in driving innovation and adoption within the crypto space. By engaging with global attendees, Bitget seeks to contribute to the ongoing dialogue surrounding the adoption and evolution of blockchain technology. The company also believes that participation in such events is instrumental in driving mass adoption of crypto, as it facilitates knowledge-sharing, networking, and collaboration among industry stakeholders, paving the way for a more inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem.

Here are some of the events details:

Blockchain Life Dubai 2024

Blockchain Life 2024 is set to be one of the premier crypto events of the year, attracting over 8,000 crypto enthusiasts and thousands of international companies to Dubai, the globally recognized crypto capital. Bitget's Chief Operating Officer, Vugar Usi Zade, will take the stage to share insights during a panel discussion titled "Conductors in the World of Cryptocurrencies: What Top Exchanges Think About 2024?"

Token2049 Dubai

Bitget's COO, Vugar will once again represent the company to showcase his expertise at Token2049 Dubai with a keynote speech and panel discussion surrounding the theme of Crypto Entrepreneurs and Real-World Assets Tokenization. This event promises to bring together top industry leaders and innovators to explore the latest trends and developments in the world of decentralized finance.

Exclusive Side Events:

At these exclusive events, attendees will have the opportunity to network and even participate in a car race with industry leaders and influencers, including executives from Bitget, TRON, P2P.org, Zircuit, Morph, Merlin Chain, Trust Wallet, Quantstamp, Foresight Ventures and many more on the guest list. The events, including "Bitcoin Track Day", "The Crypto Trio Beach Night" and "K-pop Party featuring tripleS," will take place on Apr 17 and 18 respectively.

"We are thrilled to be a part of Blockchain Life and Token2049 Dubai," said Vugar Usi Zade, COO of Bitget. "These conferences provide an excellent platform for us to engage with the global crypto community, share our insights, and strengthen partnerships. We look forward to connecting with industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts from around the world."

Aside from the aforementioned events, the Bitget team will also be present at various conferences and events, including the Global Blockchain Show, where they will share valuable insights and connect with attendees from around the world. For more information, please stay tuned at Bitget's social media channels.

