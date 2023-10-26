Bitget Nominated as a Finalist at the Renowned FF Awards 2023 Hosted by Fintech Finance News

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, the world's largest derivatives exchange and one of the prominent leaders in the cryptocurrency sphere, is honored to announce its nomination in the esteemed 'Best in Crypto' category at the Fintech Finance (FF) Awards 2023. As a fintech media giant, Fintech Finance News is renowned for spotlighting the brightest minds and innovations in the financial sector. This media entity is recognized for its accurate intelligence on emerging trends and groundbreaking technologies, providing key decision-makers globally with essential insights.

Bitget's nomination at the FF Awards comes amidst a whirlwind of entries – with over 250 videos submitted. These submissions underwent rigorous evaluations, where the FF News audience cast over 6,000 votes, resulting in over 18,000 minutes of total video entries viewed. After two intense weeks, Bitget stood tall among the finalists, highlighting its indomitable position in the crypto arena.

The FF Awards have always been a grand spectacle. Comedian and presenter Katherine Ryan is set to host this year's event, promising a musical delight from Toploader. And as per the tradition from the past couple of years, attendees can expect a few heart-stopping surprises. Given the memorable appearances in the previous years, like the legendary Brian Blessed, Frank Abangale Jr, and John Bercow, this year is bound to follow suit with its star-studded lineup.

In the crypto category, Bitget finds itself alongside other industry veterans like Alchemy Pay, Bitwave, Zumo, and Wirex. It's a testament to Bitget's commitment to excellence and innovation in a continually evolving financial landscape.

Jamie Elkaleh, Bitget Country Manager, commented on the nomination, "We are incredibly proud of the diverse range of services we offer to our global community. This nomination is a testament to our dedication and the recognition of the value we bring to the crypto space."

Looking back at the FF Awards 2022, the grandeur of the event was evident. Hosted by comedic TV pundit Alex Brooker at Old Billingsgate, the night was a splendid gathering of finance and business aficionados. With live music by Liberty X and the unforgettable guest appearance by John Bercow, it was a night of celebration and innovation.

Bitget's nomination doesn't just signify its growth and stronghold in the crypto space but also stands as a testament to its dedication towards driving crypto adoption forward. With user-safety as its paramount focus, emphasized by its robust Protection Fund and Proof of Reserves, Bitget's recognition at such a high-profile event indicates its unwavering commitment to the crypto community.

For Bitget, this nomination is not just a nod to its present achievements but inspiration of what the future holds for the exchange. As the crypto world continues to evolve, Bitget remains steadfast in its mission to provide users with a secure and transformative crypto trading experience.

