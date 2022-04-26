Bitget KCGI 2022: The Throne's Calling to kick off on May 9

Raising reward pool to 200 BTC

SINGAPORE, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global derivatives exchange - Bitget, today announced the return of its most coveted King's Cup Global Invitational (KCGI). Registration for Bitget KCGI 2022 will open from May 9, 10:00 to May 20, 10:00 (UTC +8), while the actual competition will take place from May 20, 10:00 to June 10, 10:00 (UTC+8).

KCGI first debuted in late 2021, and attracted close to 10,000 participants when it was first introduced to Bitget users. KCGI consists of two competing formats - Team Battle and Individual Competition. Users with at least 300 USDT in their futures account at the time of application will be eligible to participate in this year's KCGI.

Following the momentum of last year's popularity, the prize pool for KCGI 2022 has been doubled to 200 BTC. Apart from financial prizes, a variety of gifts are also up for grabs including Bose speakers, LG standbyME Display screen, etc.

Commenting on this year's KCGI, Sandra Lou, CEO of Bitget said, "We are elated to be announcing the Spring edition of KCGI 2022: The Throne's Calling. Since its debut late last year, we have received extremely positive feedback from our community, as a result, we have decided to double our rewards this year. By hosting trading competitions, we hope to give our users an opportunity to understand and learn about crypto in a fun and innovative environment, and be rewarded as part of the experience. We look forward to seeing our registrants kick off an exciting round of competition and best of luck to our participants!"

KCGI event: www.bitget.com/kcgi/spring/2022

About Bitget

Bitget is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange established in July 2018. Since its launch, Bitget has become the world's largest crypto copy trading platform. According to CoinmarketCap, Bitget was ranked third globally, in terms of its derivatives volume as of January 2022. In September 2021, Bitget announced its sponsorship of world-renowned football team Juventus as its first-ever sleeve partner and PGL Major's official e-sport crypto partner soon after. Partnerships with the leading e-sports organisation Team Spirit and Turkey's leading and long-standing football club, Galatasaray were also announced in early 2022.

