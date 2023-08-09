Bitget forms Strategic Partnership with Coinpanda Empowering Users with Comprehensive Crypto Tax Solutions

⁣VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Coinpanda, a prominent crypto tax company.

This collaboration aims to revolutionize how Bitget users manage their cryptocurrency taxes while also expanding their trading possibilities through innovative features.

Cryptocurrency taxation can be a daunting and intricate process, often leaving users bewildered and burdened. By joining forces with Coinpanda, Bitget aims to simplify this complex procedure, providing users with a seamless and comprehensive crypto tax solution. Coinpanda's cutting-edge platform will empower Bitget users to efficiently handle their tax obligations, ensuring compliance with regulations and streamlining their overall tax experience.

"We are thrilled to partner with Coinpanda and provide our users with enhanced convenience and efficiency," said Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget. "Tax compliance is a crucial aspect of the cryptocurrency industry, and our collaboration with Coinpanda underscores our commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions that simplify the crypto trading journey for our users."

In addition to tax management, the partnership with Coinpanda unlocks exciting trading opportunities for Coinpanda users. By integrating innovative trading features, Bitget users will have access to a range of cutting-edge tools and functionalities. These features are designed to enhance the trading experience and enable users to explore new avenues for investment growth.

With the introduction of this partnership, Bitget continues to cement its position as a forward-thinking and user-centric cryptocurrency exchange. By leveraging Coinpanda's expertise in tax management and offering innovative trading features, Bitget ensures its users have the necessary tools to navigate the dynamic crypto landscape with confidence and ease.

Coinpanda, renowned for its expertise in crypto tax solutions, is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. According to Eivind Semb, Founder and CEO at Coinpanda, "We are very excited to join forces with Bitget and provide their users with comprehensive crypto tax solutions. Our advanced tax platform simplifies the intricate process of managing cryptocurrency taxes, ensuring Bitget users can easily meet their tax obligations. By combining our tax expertise with Bitget's innovative trading features, we are shaping the future of cryptocurrency trading and taxation together."

About Coinpanda

Starting as the preferred cryptocurrency portfolio tracker and tax solution in Scandinavia since 2019, Coinpanda has quickly grown to be recognized as one of the most robust, advanced, and easy-to-use software solutions for crypto and Web3 tax reporting and tax compliance worldwide today.

Coinpanda enables consumers and businesses to seamlessly track their cryptocurrency portfolio, investment performance, taxes, and more across 800+ exchanges, blockchains, and services.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget stands as the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, distinguished by its innovative Copy Trading services. With a user base exceeding 8 million in over 100 countries and regions, Bitget is dedicated to enabling users to trade smarter through its secure, comprehensive trading solution. The platform encourages crypto adoption by collaborating with reputable partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, and the esteemed eSports events organizer PGL.⁣

