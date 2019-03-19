Bitcoin SV Virtual Hackathon Takes Place May 4-5 as Lead Up to CoinGeek Conference Toronto

Finalists Will Be Flown to Toronto for Event to Win Prize Pool of 400 BSV Currently Valued over $25,000

TORONTO, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Association, the leading global organization for Bitcoin business, announces its first ever Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hackathon. This virtual hackathon will take place on May 4-5 and be open to participants worldwide. The online competition is a lead-up to popular cryptocurrency event, the CoinGeek Conference, taking place in Toronto for a two-day happening at The Carlu, a historic event space, on May 29-30. After the virtual hackathon, three finalists will be chosen and flown to Toronto for the ultimate judging and awarding of 400 BSV coins (currently valued over $25,000) at the conference on May 30. All finalists will also have the opportunity to be considered for investment. With an expected conference audience of more than 250 global cryptocurrency elites, the hackathon finalists will also be presenting their solutions before an expert crowd.

Sponsored by CoinGeek, the conference producer and popular cryptocurrency news site that supports BSV, the Hackathon will be the first in a series presented by the Bitcoin Association. The association brings together merchants, exchanges, application developers, enterprises, miners and others in the Bitcoin ecosystem to advance the business of Bitcoin. It supports Bitcoin SV (BSV) as the original Bitcoin, with a stable protocol and scaling roadmap to become the world's new money and global public blockchain for enterprise.

Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of Bitcoin Association, explains: "We want to encourage developers around the world to build on BSV. Bitcoin SV is rebirth of the original Bitcoin, so we are excited for more developers to join us to finally unleash the true power of Bitcoin's original design, protocol and Satoshi Vision."

The Hackathon will be run by nChain, a trail-blazing blockchain innovation company committed to BSV. nChain's impressive group of R+D professionals, led by Dr. Craig S. Wright, a pioneering Bitcoin scientist, have developed a portfolio of 700 patent applications. They are leading research into solutions to massively scale the Bitcoin SV network and enable powerful technology applications of its blockchain.

Interested developers around the world are encouraged to register for the Hackathon at https://coingeek.com/conferences/toronto-conference/. Details will be emailed to registrants before the May 4-5 virtual Hackathon. Submissions will be judged and reviewed within approximately one week after the online competition. Three finalists will be selected and one representative of each will be flown to Toronto to present their solution at the CoinGeek Conference for final judging. The finalists will be judged by four individual judges plus a vote by the entire conference audience.

The winner will be announced at the conference with 1st place winning 250 BSV, 2nd place 100 BSV, and 3rd place 50 BSV.

With this exciting competition and significant prize pool, the Bitcoin Association is looking forward to what developers can build with Bitcoin SV.

For more information please see https://bitcoinassociation.net and www.coingeekconference.com. For press needs in the Western Hemisphere, please contact Susan von Seggern on susan@susanvonseggern.com, or +1-213-840-0077, or on Telegram Susan VonSeggern. For the Eastern Hemisphere please contact Ed Pownall on ed@pownall.eu or +44-7825-064776.

SOURCE CoinGeek