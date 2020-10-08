Bitcoin Association to partner with Saxion University on Bitcoin SV massive open online courses

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Association, the global industry organisation that works to advance business with the Bitcoin SV blockchain, today announces that it has entered into a partnership with Saxion University of Applied Sciences to produce a Bitcoin SV-focused massive open online course (MOOC) This will be the first of an anticipated series of four MOOCs designed to educate about the immense power of Bitcoin's protocol and how to build applications on the Bitcoin SV blockchain.

The MOOCs, including all assessments, will be offered free of charge, with the first course expected set to be launched in early-2021. The MOOCs will follow a progressive curriculum, beginning first with a Bitcoin Basic Course for decision makers, before moving into further, more technically advanced Bitcoin development courses. While offered by Saxion University, the courses will be available to anyone, from anywhere in the world, on demand at any time. At the end of each online course, participants will be able to take an assessment test to demonstrate their proficiency.

To register your interest for the first, Bitcoin Basic Course, visit: https://mooc.saxion.nl/courses/course-v1:SAXION+BC1+2021/about

Saxion University has been a leader in the development of blockchain education and research programmes in the Netherlands. In 2019, Saxion established the country's first blockchain professorship, appointing Dr. Jan Veuger as Professor of Blockchain at Saxion University of Applied Sciences and the leading professor of the newly founded Saxion Blockchain Institute.

The partnership with Saxion University is the latest in a series of Bitcoin SV education initiatives to be announced by Bitcoin Association. Last year, the Association announced its sponsorship of the Cambridge University Metanet Society, which is focused on educating students about Bitcoin SV's ability to power a new Internet. This year, the Association announced partnerships with two online software development communities – CSDN, the largest IT and software development community in China, with 31 million users; and WeAreDevelopers, a major European development community. In 2020, Bitcoin Association has hosted a pair of Bitcoin SV DevCons – two-day virtual developer conferences, each attracting thousands of participants– to complement a growing online repository of developer resources and programming, including a new Bitcoin SV Wiki to correct misconceptions about Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Association also offers developers the opportunity to put their skills into practice with Bitcoin SV Hackathons, multi-day coding competitions for major cash prizes. The final of the 3rd Hackathon is set to be contested at CoinGeek Live September 30 – October 2 with USD $100K in BSV at stake.

Speaking on today's announcement, Bitcoin Association Founding President Jimmy Nguyen, commented:

'The Bitcoin blockchain can be used for far more than just payments; it is also a protocol for a massive data network that can transform the world, just like the Internet did. To unleash this power, it is critical for us to educate a new generation of blockchain developers, solutions architects, and other technical professionals about the true capabilities of Bitcoin's original protocol, now restored in Bitcoin SV. This is a key component of the work we do at Bitcoin Association. Through today's announced partnership with Saxion University, Bitcoin Association – much like the Bitcoin SV blockchain – will be able to scale our education programme unbounded to meet the growing global demand.'

Also commenting, Professor of Blockchain at Saxion University of Applied Sciences, Dr. Jan Veuger, said:

'At the Saxion Blockchain Institute, we strive to teach interdisciplinary skills for the advancement of blockchain technology. With the massive open online courses we are developing about Bitcoin's original protocol and Bitcoin SV, we want to ensure that everyone – whether students, professionals or otherwise – has access to best-in-class blockchain education to help develop the next wave of innovation using Satoshi Nakamoto's design for Bitcoin.'

About Bitcoin Association

Bitcoin Association is the Switzerland-based global industry organization that works to advance business on the Bitcoin SV blockchain. It brings together essential components of the Bitcoin SV ecosystem – enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others – working alongside them, as well as in a representative capacity, to drive further use of the Bitcoin SV blockchain and uptake of the BSV digital currency.

The Association works to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while facilitating innovation using all aspects of Bitcoin technology. More than a digital currency and blockchain, Bitcoin is also a network protocol; just like Internet protocol, it is the foundational rule set for an entire data network. The Association supports use of the original Bitcoin protocol to operate the world's single blockchain on Bitcoin SV.

About Saxion University of Applied Sciences

Saxion UAS https://www.saxion.edu/about-saxion/our-organization is one of the largest institutions of higher education in the Netherlands, with close to 27,000 students. Saxion University has a rich history: its roots can be traced back to 1875. Saxion UAS has come to be recognized as an important centre of expertise at a regional, national and international level. About the focus of Saxion: The world is getting smarter. Every day we see products, services and solutions that were not there yesterday. Saxion believes that people should be central in this process. That is why we prepare our students in various ways for their future role in this dynamic society.

The Research Group Blockchain (https://www.saxion.nl/onderzoek/meer-onderzoek/blockchain) conducts interdisciplinary research into which issues Blockchain is suitable for, under which conditions, for which organizations Blockchain is interesting and what the impact is on organizations. The research group and Saxion Institute for Blockchain develop methods and tools for Blockchain applications and their implementation together with companies, teachers, students and researchers. They are connecting six schools and courses.

