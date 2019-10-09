Bitcoin Association Sponsors Cambridge University Metanet Society

CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Association announces its title sponsorship of the Cambridge University Metanet Society for the 2019-2020 academic year to support study and development of Bitcoin SV. The Society will use the financial support to conduct events that educate and promote the powerful capabilities of the BSV protocol, blockchain, and cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin Association is the global industry organization for the business of Bitcoin. It supports Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV) as the only cryptocurrency with a blockchain that significantly scales (now), has robust utility (now), and is committed to a set-in-stone protocol for developers to build enterprise-level applications (now). BSV is also the only project that adheres to the original design of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto. In short, BSV is Bitcoin.

Founded by Robin Kohze, a Cambridge genetics PhD student, the Cambridge University Metanet Society recognizes that the Bitcoin protocol has more to offer than just a decentralized cryptocurrency. The Society draws its name from the "Metanet" project designed by Dr. Craig S. Wright – Chief Scientist of nChain, the leading blockchain advisory, research and development firm with an office in London. The Metanet is a global protocol and framework for structuring and facilitating an Internet that operates on the Bitcoin blockchain. It combines Bitcoin's dual capabilities to send financial payments and transmit data simultaneously in the same native transaction. The Metanet can create a better, more commercial Internet where all user activity and data has value to users. It is only possible on the Bitcoin SV blockchain, due to its massive scaling capability.

Kohze recently took 2nd place at Bitcoin's Association's second BSV Hackathon, with final judging at the CoinGeek Seoul conference in South Korea. His project 'Hive' drew upon his genetics background; it creates a 'beehive' that connects information added by individuals around the world. Every content node containing the information needs one or more linked nodes and for every link to a node, it has a dynamic cost. The users are notified when new content is added, and the information is fetched directly from the BSV blockchain.

The Cambridge University Metanet Society advances study toward achieving Metanet projects on BSV. It hosts weekly meetups and programs on the Cambridge University campus for students and thought leaders to hear speakers, debates and tutorials.

As President of the Cambridge University Metanet Society, Robin Kohze remarks: "Cambridge is traditionally a place to bring the bright and creative together to exploring daring ideas and challenge the status quo. We thank Bitcoin Association for its financial support, enabling us to host 22 events this academic year to teach and support a new generation of Bitcoin developers that focus on real world utility applications."

The first event under the sponsorship will be the evening of October 17, with featured speakers Dr. Craig Wright and Jimmy Nguyen, President of Bitcoin Association.

Nguyen comments: "As Bitcoin's true power is finally being unlocked on Bitcoin SV, we are thrilled to support bright, daring minds at Cambridge University learn how to build the Metanet. Their work will contribute to a future Internet that truly rewards users for their data, creates monetary value in user online activity, and incentivizes higher quality content – all only possible on BSV."

