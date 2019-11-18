Bitcoin Association Announces North America Ambassadors to Enhance Growth of Bitcoin SV

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the back of the recent appointments of its APAC and European Ambassadors, the Bitcoin Association is pleased to unveil its advocates for the USA and Canada.

As the fastest growing blockchain ever, Bitcoin SV (BSV) application development has exploded globally, to take advantage of BSV's greater data capacity and micropayments capability. Growing usage has led BSV's average block sizes and average transaction per block count to regularly surpass BTC . Why? BSV is the only project that adheres to the original design of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto. In short, BSV is Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Association President Jimmy Nguyen comments: "With BSV, we are finally able to show the business world what blockchain technology can really do to help any enterprise, large or small. Now, we are focusing more resources into specific geographic regions to educate and, indeed, demonstrate, what BSV can do today. Our Ambassadors are leaders in their country's blockchain and technology industries, and their knowledge will further enhance BSV's development as the global enterprise blockchain."

USA

Ryan X. Charles: Founder & CEO of Money Button, which is a simple payments solution for websites and apps. It includes support for micropayments, smart contracts, and blockchain data storage. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Money Button also operates Yours.org , a social network powered by Bitcoin SV micropayments that allows content creators to easily earn BSV. Ryan has been developing applications for Bitcoin since 2011, and is one of Bitcoin's leading voices.

Billy Rose: Co-Founder & CMO of Twetch.com , an ad-free social media application where you own your data. Twetch is built on BSV and seeks to be the interface to Bitcoin. He is a native New Yorker, obsessed with turning everything he touches into a work of art.

CANADA

Angela Holowaychuk: CEO, Squire Mining Ltd . Squire Mining is a Canadian-based technology company engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the business of developing and operating cloud computing data infrastructure and system technology to support global blockchain applications related to Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Core and other associated SHA-256 derived digital assets. Over the last 15 years, Angela has found herself at the forefront of emerging technologies, holding senior management positions leading day to day operations, technical development teams and global expansion projects within the fintech, regtech and most recently, blockchain and Bitcoin exchange sectors. Angela's expertise is building global operations and service channels from the ground up and working closely with legal and regulatory advisers, executives and technology specialists.

For more on BSV, you can visit BitcoinSV.com or to get a feel of what BSV can do for your business, come to the next major BSV conference in London , February 20-21, 2020.

