Bisnow Expands Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Focused Honouree Programme into the UK

In its second year, the Rise Initiative seeks to engage British commercial real estate businesses making progress in DEI

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bisnow , commercial real estate's (CRE) largest source for news, events, marketing services and recruitment solutions, announced the expansion of their Rise Initiative into the United Kingdom. Rise is calling on CRE companies with operations based in the UK to submit internal DEI programmes , focused on racial diversity, that have proven success through data and analytics.

Since 2020, the Bisnow editorial team has released an annual investigative report that examines diversity in leadership within the largest CRE companies. The Rise Initiative was formed in response to the findings on racial and gender inequality within executive ranks. In its inaugural year, the Initiative garnered interest from 132 companies across the U.S. and recognised 9 outstanding initiatives.

"It's imperative that our industry face these shortcomings while we work to build communities and spaces that reflect the people that use them," expressed Natascha Bhuiyan, Bisnow Rise Initiative. "We were thrilled at the enthusiasm around Rise in its first year. From the thoughtful programmes that were shared to the energy in the room and the inspiring discussions, we knew we had to keep the momentum going on this important topic."

Bisnow has found support for Rise from 15 DEI-focused organisations and recruited a diverse group of industry experts to independently evaluate all submissions. Entries are open now through 24 March, 2023.

"We're keen to promote real actions that make a tangible difference," said Liz Peace CBE, Adviser On Property, Politics And The Built Environment/Chair of Real Estate Balance. "By gathering together examples of the great work currently taking place on DEI within UK real estate, Rise will help the industry to share best practices and learn from each other. Don't miss this opportunity to help keep the industry moving forward."

2023 honourees will be spotlighted at a premier event this summer in London.

For more information or to submit your company's programme, click here . Interested in sponsorship, email rise@bisnow.com .

