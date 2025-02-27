Biscuits and Cookies Market Size to Reach a Value of US$ 120.15 Billion by 2031, Growing at 4.1% CAGR | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Biscuits and cookies market share is driven by rise in demand for various flavored biscuits. Key companies in the industry are General Mills Inc, Pladis Foods Ltd, Mondelez International Inc, Ferrero International SA, Burton's Biscuit Co, Nestle SA, J M Smucker Co, Still Sweet LLC, ITC Ltd, Lotus Bakeries NV, Campbell Soup Co, Parle Products Pvt Ltd, Galletas Gullon SA, UNIBIC Foods India Pvt Ltd, and Britannia Industries Ltd.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new research report from The Insight Partners, the global biscuits and cookies market is witnessing significant growth owing to the rise in demand for various flavored biscuits, strategic initiatives by key players, and the proliferation of e-commerce.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The biscuits and cookies market analysis considers several consumer preferences and demographics that are expected to determine the market strength in the coming years.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The biscuits and cookies market size is expected to reach US$ 120.15 billion by 2031 from US$ 87.9 billion in 2023; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The rising popularity of processed and ready-to-eat foods and premium variants has positively impacted the biscuits and cookies market. The increasing preference for healthy alternatives and the rising demand for innovative flavors are contributing to the growth of the market. Further, the expansion of e-commerce and other novel delivery channels would propel the market growth in the coming years.

Rise in Demand for Various Flavored Biscuits: Consumers in urban areas are increasingly seeking variety and unique taste experiences in their snacks. This change in consumer preferences has led to an influx of innovative biscuit flavors, ranging from traditional options such as chocolate and vanilla to exotic variants such as matcha, lavender, and fruit-infused flavors. As consumers are willing to experiment with new tastes, manufacturers are expanding their portfolios to cater to this growing demand. For instance, in August 2024, Coca-Cola and The Oreo brands launched two exclusive and limited-edition products: OREO Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookie and Coca-Cola OREO Zero Sugar Limited Edition.

The rising health consciousness among consumers has prompted the introduction of biscuits infused with natural flavors, organic ingredients, and superfoods such as oats, chia seeds, and quinoa. These healthier options attract a broad demographic, including fitness enthusiasts and individuals seeking balanced diets without sacrificing indulgent flavors. The growing inclination toward premium and gourmet biscuits among millennials and Gen Z is also boosting market expansion, as these groups are willing to pay for superior quality and distinctive tastes. Additionally, the increased influence of global culinary trends has popularized region-specific flavors, such as Indian masala biscuits or Mediterranean herb-flavored cookies. This trend is further amplified by e-commerce and social media, allowing brands to reach wider audiences and introduce new flavors. As the demand for innovative flavored biscuits and cookies continues to grow, the market is expected to witness sustained growth, driven by evolving consumer preferences and expanding product offerings from established brands and new entrants.

Growing Demand for Gluten-Free and Low/No Sugar Biscuits and Cookies: The demand for gluten-free and low/no sugar products is expected to emerge as a prominent trend in the global biscuits and cookies market, owing to the increasing awareness of gluten intolerance, the rising prevalence of celiac disease, and the increasing preference for healthier alternatives. As people are becoming aware of the adverse effects of gluten, including digestive issues and autoimmune reactions, there has been a notable shift toward gluten-free diets. Consumers increasingly seek organic alternatives that are free from synthetic chemicals and gluten. According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, 3 million Americans were significantly affected by celiac disease in 2022, and ~60–70% of Americans with celiac disease were not diagnosed. The treatment for celiac disease requires a 100% gluten-free diet. The rising number of people with diagnosed celiac disease and growing awareness regarding gluten-free diets positively influence product innovations pertaining to gluten-free biscuits and cookies.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, Europe led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Asia Pacific and North America. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the biscuits and cookies market is bifurcated into biscuits and cookies. The biscuits segment is subsegmented into sweet/plain biscuits, savory biscuits, coated biscuits, filled/sandwich biscuits, wafer biscuits, and others. The cookies segment is further segmented into chocolate chip cookies, shortbread cookies, butter cookies, filled/sandwich cookies, and others. The biscuits segment held a larger share of the market in 2023.

By category, the biscuits and cookies market is bifurcated into sugar-free and conventional. The conventional segment held a larger share of the market in 2023.

In terms of distribution channel, the biscuits and cookies market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

The biscuits and cookies market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few companies operating in the biscuits and cookies market are General Mills Inc , Pladis Foods Ltd, Mondelez International Inc, Ferrero International SA, Burton's Biscuit Co, Nestle SA, J M Smucker Co, Still Sweet LLC, ITC Ltd, Lotus Bakeries NV, Campbell Soup Co, Parle Products Pvt Ltd, Galletas Gullon SA, UNIBIC Foods India Pvt Ltd, and Britannia Industries Ltd.

Trending Topics: Health-Consciousness among Consumers, Clean Label & Natural Ingredients, and Premium & Gourmet Offerings

Global Headlines on Biscuits and Cookies

Ferrero Group acquired Nonni's Bakery, an artisanal biscotti cookie and baked goods maker, from private equity firm Vestar Capital Partners.

Reliance and General Mills partnered to enter the snacking market, further expanding RCPL's portfolio in India's packaged consumer goods market.

packaged consumer goods market. Fox's Burton's Companies (FBC UK) introduced two new dark chocolate products, Fox's Fabulous Half Coated Dark Chocolate Cookies and Fox's Fabulous Chocolatey Dark Chocolate Rounds, to its Fabulous Half Coated Cookies and Chocolatey Rounds range.

Pladis opened a new headquarters in Jeddah , marking a significant milestone in its strategic growth and expansion in the Middle East , North Africa , and India .

Conclusion

The market growth is driven by the increase in demand for convenient snack options, the rise of health-conscious consumers, and the popularity of premium and artisanal products. Additionally, the expansion of e-commerce platforms has transformed distribution channels, making biscuits and cookies more accessible to consumers. As manufacturers innovate to meet changing preferences, the market is becoming increasingly competitive, with a focus on quality, sustainability, and unique flavors. Overall, the global biscuits and cookies market presents significant opportunities for growth and innovation, catering to diverse consumer needs.

The report from The Insight Partners provides information on several stakeholders—including biscuits and cookies manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors—along with valuable key insights on how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

