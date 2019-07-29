BIS Research to Scale-up Global Operations With the Addition of Strategic Advisors

FREMONT, California, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Research, the global leader in market intelligence for emerging technologies, today announced that it has brought on board three industry veterans as strategic advisors. These include seasoned tech operator and investor Soumitra Sharma; global marketer and entrepreneur Taru Jain; and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a leader in consumer electronics and wireless technology.

Today, enterprises spend over $90 billion annually on knowledge products and services, with an increased share of this spending being deployed to navigate technological disruptions and understand emerging technologies. BIS Research identifies and credibly fills in the knowledge gaps on such deep technologies. With 450+ in-depth reports since its inception in 2014, BIS has carved a niche for itself in the multi-billion-dollar knowledge industry. The company has worked with more than 500 leading global firms, including over 200 Fortune 2000 companies. It has conducted over 6000 detailed interviews with domain experts across the globe in areas as diverse as autonomous driving components, space technology and genomic medicine. Renowned international media houses such as Bloomberg, TechCrunch, the Wall Street Journal, and CNBC cite BIS for its ability to track emerging technology trends.

"BIS Research's partnership with leading industry veterans is in sync with the company's vision to enhance its research offerings, strategize innovative brand building initiatives, and deepen its focus on global expansion. We are confident that bringing such reputed domain experts on board will further accelerate global growth," said Faisal Ahmad, CEO and Co-founder of BIS Research.

Ravi Kumar Baid, COO and Co-founder of BIS Research added, "With our Silicon Valley office being operational for a year, the next step for us was to partner with renowned advisors who can help fuel business growth in the U.S. and Europe markets. Therefore, we are elated to welcome Soumitra Sharma, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, and Taru Jain on board."

No One Covers Lab-to-market technologies like BIS Research

BIS Research has emerged as a credible ecosystem of knowledge on lab-to-market and introductory technologies, as well as an indispensable source for innovation and technology planning for businesses of all sizes. Senior executives across Fortune 2000 companies and emerging start-ups frequently tap into BIS's strong network of experts, including Mr. Jeffrey Berkley, CEO of Mimic Technologies, Inc; and Dr. Ryan Spitler, Director of Precision Health at Stanford University School of Medicine; on topics ranging from robotics in healthcare to blockchain in agriculture et al.

About BIS Research's Newest Advisors

Soumitra Sharma is a seasoned tech operator and investor, with experience across top firms such as Alibaba Group, IDG Ventures, Citigroup, and Deloitte. Having built products that have touched hundreds of millions of users, scaled global businesses and advised on $2 billion+ investments across the U.S.-India-China tripod, he will play a key role in supporting BIS on strategy and product fronts, along with plugging into the Silicon Valley innovation ecosystem.

Taru Jain has over 25 years of experience in digital transformation and marketing consulting, having worked for decades in the U.K. and Singapore. He has been the CEO of large digital marketing agencies in international networks. As a highly successful entrepreneur, he recently sold his business which advised over 50 Fortune 500 clients on digital transformation and marketing re-invention. Taru will play a key role in strategizing global marketing and branding initiatives for BIS Research.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta is the President of AirFuel Alliance, the leading global authority on wireless power technology and standards. A consumer electronics and wireless technology frontrunner with over 20 patents and several industry-first products to his credit, Sanjay will mentor the technology research team at BIS.

All three experts participated in BIS Research's recently concluded fundraising round.

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on those emerging technological trends which are likely to disrupt the dynamics of the market.

With over 150 market research reports published annually, BIS Research focuses on high technology verticals such as 3D Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Electronics and Semiconductors, Robotics and UAV, and other emerging technologies.

Our in-depth market intelligence reports focus on the market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

What distinguishes BIS Research from the rest of the players is that we don't simply provide data but also complement it with valuable insights and actionable inputs for the success of our clients.

