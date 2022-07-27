BIS Research Study Projects the Global Smart Crop Monitoring Market to Reach $3.95 Billion by 2027

FREMONT, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The premium market intelligence study by BIS Research titled Smart Crop Monitoring Market – A Global and Regional Analysis projects the market to reach $3.95 billion in terms of revenue by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.75%.

Smart crop monitoring has emerged as a highly beneficial technology catering to diverse farming applications such as detecting soil quality, climatic conditions, and crop requirements.

The effect of smart crop monitoring deployment has ranged from pest control, crop protection, weeding, and several other farming applications in local farms to large scales such as the remote sensing survey of grassland, forests, and agriculture at a global level.

The need for farm operation optimization has also increased over the past decade since 2010. Smart crop monitoring can support distinguishing crops impacted by conditions that are excessively dry or wet, impacted by pests, weeds, fungal infestations, or climate-related harm.

Government and regulatory bodies are playing a substantial part in developing the smart crop monitoring market.

The detailed study is a compilation of 139 market data tables and 30 figures spread through 244 pages and an in-depth TOC on "Smart Crop Monitoring Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027."

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the smart crop monitoring market:

Need to reduce crop losses

Higher yields as compared to conventional farming

Government support and initiatives for smart crop monitoring equipment

The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

Cyber and online data security

Lack of connectivity and technical awareness

High set-up costs

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Rakhi Tanwar, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "The smart crop monitoring equipment is expected to be a great replacement of conventional agricultural equipment and devices. Through a better adoption of these technology-based products and services, the consumers' demand for quality crops and less wastage of resources can be met."

View the report on Global Smart Crop Monitoring Market

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

The companies profiled in the study have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysis of the companies' product portfolios, key developments, and market penetration.

The top players leading the market include companies in the variable-rate technology (VRT) and automation and robotics segments, which capture around 52% of the presence in the market. Players in other technologies, such as sensing and imagery and guidance technology, account for approximately 48% of the presence in the market as of 2021.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Company Type 1: Sensing and Imagery

Ceres Imaging

CNH Industrial N.V.

CropIn Technology Solutions Private Limited

Deere & Company

PrecisionHawk, Inc.

Prospera Technologies

Climate LLC

Company Type 2: Automation and Robotics

Kubota Corporation

Raven Industries Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Small Robot Company

Trimble Inc.

Company Type 3: Guidance Technology

AGRIVI

Airbus

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Company Type 4: Variable-Rate Technology (VRT)

AGCO Corporation

CLAAS KGaA mbH

Granular, Inc.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated global smart crop monitoring market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period 2022-2027, and what is the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2022-2027?

What are the key trends, market drivers, and opportunities in the market pertaining to smart crop monitoring?

What are the major restraints inhibiting the growth of the global smart crop monitoring market?

What kinds of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to expand their market position in the industry?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the smart crop monitoring market based on an analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

How is the competitive benchmarking of the key smart crop monitoring companies in the agriculture market based on the analysis of their market coverage and market potential?

Which type of players and stakeholders are operating in the market ecosystem of smart crop monitoring, and what is their significance in the global market?

Which are the leading consortiums and associations in the global smart crop monitoring market, and what are their roles in the market?

How does the regulatory landscape differ in different regions for smart crop monitoring?

How are emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), 5G communication, and the Internet of Things (IoT) driving the growth of the smart crop monitoring market?

Which are the major patents filled in the space?

How is the role of government regarding environmental issues and safety changing the landscape of the smart crop monitoring industry?

Which smart crop monitoring technology is expected to be leading the smart crop monitoring market by 2027?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the smart crop monitoring market?

