BIS Research Study Projects the Earth Observation Drones Market to Reach $18.21 Billion by 2032

FREMONT, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The premium market intelligence study by BIS Research titled Earth Observation Drones Market – A Global and Regional Analysis projects the market to reach $18.21 billion in terms of revenue by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.88%.

In order to serve a wide range of applications, the Earth observation drones are equipped with various types of payloads such as cameras, electrical systems and subsystems, and sensors such as accelerometer, light detection and ranging (LiDAR) hyperspectral, multispectral, infrared, electro-optical, along with Red Green Blue (RGB) and ground-penetrating radars.

Contemporary drones are also equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology to automate drone operations, making drones safe to fly over any environmentally challenging terrane.

This study covers over 100 commercial Earth observation drone manufacturers across the globe, around 30 of which are start-ups and emerging players. This study has segmented the Earth observation drones based on application, end user, and drone type.

This study aims to estimate the global demand for commercial, civil government, and military Earth observation drones while discussing the key requirements of different end users of such drones.

The detailed study is a compilation of 46 market data tables and 37 figures spread through 169 pages

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the Earth observation drones market:

Increase in demand for drones post COVID-19

Entry of multiple downstream geospatial service providers

Increasing utilization of drone imagery along with satellite imagery for enhanced geospatial intelligence

Increasing need for on-demand aerial survey requirements

The Earth observation drones market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

Government regulations on drone manufacturing and sales

Need for qualified operators to conduct drone imaging missions

Drone batteries supply chain shortage

Following are the opportunities for the Earth observation drones market:

Integration of artificial intelligence in drones and imagery analytics

Growing adoption of Earth observation drones by civil governments

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Arun Kumar Sampathkumar, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "While satellite imagery-based analytics are in demand, almost all investigations utilizing satellite imagery use drone-based imaging capability for confirmation of the findings. This has been a driver of the demand for drone-based imaging missions across applications. Drone deployment in security and maintenance of critical national infrastructure is also growing owing to the ease of deployment and low cost of operations. The rise in demand for drone imagery products has resulted in the evolution of multiple aggregator business models that are collating and commercializing customized drone imagery products. The drone imaging service market is growing as a consequence, taking up a large volume of Earth observation drones. The drone manufacturing domain is responding by developing application/sensor-agnostic drones which can accommodate diverse sensor payloads. The evolving regulatory framework for drone operations is also expected to drive these markets moving forward."

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

The companies profiled in the study have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysis of the companies' product portfolios, key developments, and market penetration.

In 2021, the players leading the market include the established players providing Earth observation drones and related hardware that constitute 60.4% of the presence in the market. The emerging-market participants include start-up entities that account for approximately 39.6% of the presence in the market.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Company Type 1: Key Earth Observation Drone Manufacturers

DJI

Parrot Drone SAS

Lockheed Martin Corporation

AeroVironment, Inc.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Embention

Hubsan

Insitu Inc

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Autel Robotics

Ehang

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Drone Volt S.A.

Plymouth Rock Technologies

Company Type 2: Emerging Market Participants

Wingtra AG

Eagletronics Aviation Private Limited

Skydio

Anduril Industries

Azur Drones



