BIS Research Study Highlights the Global Drone Delivery Market Value to Reach $4.95 Billion by 2030

FREMONT, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global drone delivery market value is projected to reach $4.95 billion by 2030, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research. The study also highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 14.50% during the forecast period, 2023 and 2030.

The escalating need for fast package delivery in urban and remote areas is one of the major reasons behind the growth of the drone delivery market. The introduction of drones in the package delivery segment has rapidly transformed the process of deliveries, further leading to a change in consumer behavior. Drones or autonomous unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are a popular option for last-mile deliveries, essentially parcels for remote or rural areas with less population density.

The detailed study is a compilation of 70 Figures and 19 Market Data spread through 155 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Drone Delivery Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2030.

The comprehensive research study of the global drone delivery supply market covers the following:

Elaborated segments focused on the different applications and products required by the industry

Extensive analysis of the competitive benchmarking of key companies based on several factors that influence the market

Detailed market share analysis of the global and regional markets of more than 10 countries

Detailed applications of drone receptacles in the residential and commercial industry

Regional analysis on various rules and regulations for unmanned drones, and safety systems for drones

Who should buy this report?

Private investors that are interested in entering the drone industry

Manufacturers and contractors of unmanned ariel systems (UAS) market

Niche market companies that manufacture rotors, navigation systems, tracking software developers, and component integrators, among others

Companies that are focused on developing innovative solutions for the market

Emerging start-ups and government agencies so that they can choose the company that will provide the drones and receptacles for their applications

The drone delivery market consists of the business dynamics, company profiles of key players, classification of drones based on their range, payload capabilities, and receptacle market for residential and commercial applications. BIS Research study indicates that the increasing need for contactless delivery and demand for faster deliveries are fueling the growth of the market.

Haidar Ali, Lead Analyst – BIS Research, states, "The introduction of drones in the delivery service market has rapidly transformed the process of deliveries, further leading to a change in consumer behavior. Drones or autonomous unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are a popular option for last-mile deliveries, essentially parcels for remote or rural areas with less population density. The global drone delivery market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period, 2023-2030. The drone delivery service market is majorly growing due to the increasing demand for instant deliveries, especially in medical supplies and food essentials. Drone regulations and rapid advancements in technologies related to UAVs also play an important role in market growth."

In-depth interviews with market leaders have given key insights for the study as well as helped in the data triangulation. The key players profiled in the report Airbus SA, Alibaba, Amazon, The Boeing Company, Cheetah Logistics Technology, DHL International GmbH, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Flirtey, FlyTrex, Wing Aviation LLC, Manna Aero, Matternet Inc., Rakuten Drone, Skycart Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., United Parcel Service, Zipline, and Zomato.

The study also offers strategic recommendations that can help organizations track various products, trends, and technologies that are changing the dynamics of the market. BIS Research also offer bespoke research services to help organizations meet their objectives.

How can market intelligence on the drone delivery market add value to an organization's decision-making process?

Help in analyzing the future trends to develop innovative products for the market.

Help in targeting a specific product specification to increase the robustness of their product portfolio.

Aid in understanding the various government laws and regulations to make necessary decisions for business expansion

Help in understanding the geographical scenario of the market.

Aid in analyzing the competitors' strengths and weaknesses.

Insightful Questions Covered to Enable Companies to take Strategic Decisions

What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities behind the demand for the global Drone Delivery market during the forecast period, 2023-2030?

How has COVID-19 affected the growth of the global Drone Delivery market?

Who are the key players in the global Drone Delivery market, and what is the competitive benchmarking?

What are the new strategies being adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

How is each segment of the global drone delivery market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the revenue anticipated to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2030?

What are the trends in the global drone delivery market across different regions? What is the estimated revenue generated by 2030?

Which region is expected to contribute the most to the global drone delivery market during the forecast period?

