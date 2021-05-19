Birgit Troy Joins Canalyst As COO & CFO

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canalyst , the leading independent provider of fundamental data and models to institutional investors, announced today that Birgit Troy has joined as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, the third major announcement coming from the fast-growing fintech in as many weeks.

Birgit comes to Canalyst with extensive experience leading finance and operations teams in both private and public technology companies from inception to successful exits. Most recently Birgit held the position of CFO at Lumine Group / Constellation Software, where she led M&A efforts to acquire, integrate, and grow 16 global software businesses.

"Birgit is a proven leader with a deep understanding of what drives growth in SaaS businesses at all stages, from startup to the public markets," said Damir Hot, co-founder and CEO of Canalyst. "We're proud to have her join Canalyst and help scale our business to serve our growing, global client base."

Canalyst's recent trajectory speaks to the long standing need for institutional investors to access reliable, well structured public company fundamental models and detailed as-reported actuals. Canalyst enables investment teams to access and analyze rich financials on a single company basis and across sectors. Its proprietary technology seamlessly integrates the latest public company data into investors' existing workflows, streamlining analysis and investment decision making.

"Canalyst's excellent reputation for driving efficiencies for institutional investors is well known and I'm thrilled to join this team and business at such a dynamic time," said Birgit Troy, COO & CFO at Canalyst. "I'm excited to help make Canalyst the fundamental dataset of record for all capital market participants."

Conceived in 2015 by a former buyside analyst and portfolio manager, Canalyst's 150+ employees serve 400+ investment firms, including the world's largest and most sophisticated asset managers, hedge funds, and family offices. Last month, Canalyst announced a new Chief Product Officer and a new global coverage expansion of its equity model product.

About Canalyst

Canalyst is the leading independent provider of fundamental models and data to institutional investors. Canalyst's products enable investors to implement new efficiency tools into their workflow and uncover more, higher-conviction investment opportunities by quickly ramping up and expanding coverage based on the robustness and breadth of our platform. The Canalyst platform provides instant access to the cleanest, richest, best structured fundamental data available today via a database of complete, company-specific forecast models on 4,000+ global securities. Visit www.canalyst.com to learn more or start a trial .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/929927/Canalyst_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://canalyst.com/



SOURCE Canalyst