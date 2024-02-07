Bird Toys Market to Hit US$ 2.16 Billion By 2030: Report by CoherentMI

BURLINGAME, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoherentMI published a report, titled, Bird Toys Market was valued at US$ 1.29 Billion in the year 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 2.16 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.6% during forecast period 2023-2030.

The Bird Toys Market is driven by several factors that are contributing to its rapid growth. Firstly, there has been an increase in pet ownership, particularly of birds, as they are considered to be low maintenance pets. This has led to a rise in the demand for bird toys, as owners want to provide their feathered friends with engaging and stimulating toys to keep them entertained. Furthermore, the growing awareness about the importance of mental stimulation for birds has also fueled the demand for bird toys. Birds, especially intelligent species like parrots, require mental stimulation to prevent boredom and behavioral issues. Bird toys not only provide entertainment but also help in preventing destructive behavior. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the Bird Toys Market during the forecast period.

Bird Toys Market Report Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Study Period 2023 - 2030 Base Year of Estimation 2022 CAGR 7.6 % Largest Market North America Market Concentration High Major Players Petsmart Inc., Petco Animal Supplies Inc., PetEdge Dealer Services, Paradise Pet Company, Cardinal Gates and Among Others Segments Covered By Product Type, By Bird Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Growth Drivers • Increasing Pet Bird Population and Rising Pet Ownership

• Premiumization of Pet Care and Accessories

• Expanding E-commerce and Omnichannel Retail

• Product Innovation and Customization Restraints & Challenges • Perception as Discretionary Purchase

• Dominance of the Unorganized Sector

• Seasonal Demand Fluctuations

Key Market Takeaways:

• Bird Toys market size is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing demand for eco-friendly toys and the growing trend of pet ownership and humanization.

• On the basis of product type, the wooden toys segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to their eco-friendly nature and durability. Wooden toys offer a safe and non-toxic option for birds to chew and explore, and their popularity is expected to drive the market growth in this segment.

• In terms of bird type, the parakeets segment is expected to dominate as they are popular pet choices and require a diverse range of toys for mental stimulation. Parakeets are intelligent birds that need toys to prevent boredom and behavioral issues.

• The online distribution channel is expected to hold a dominant position in the market, as it offers convenience and a wide range of products for bird toy buyers. However, offline channels still play a significant role in reaching customers who prefer in-store shopping experiences.

• North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the bird toys market over the forecast period, due to the region's high pet ownership rates and the popularity of bird companionship. The increasing awareness of eco-friendly products also contributes to the market growth in this region.

• Key players operating in the bird toys market include Petsmart Inc., Petco Animal Supplies Inc., PetEdge Dealer Services, Paradise Pet Company, Cardinal Gates, Prevue Pet Products, Hagen Avicultural Research Institute, Caitec Corporation, Super Bird Creations, and The Bird Toy Company. These key players offer a wide range of bird toys to cater to the diverse needs of pet owners. With the growing market opportunities, competition among these players is expected to intensify, driving innovation and product development in the industry.

Market Trends:

Two key trends have been observed in the Bird Toys Market. Firstly, there has been a shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable bird toys. With increasing awareness about environmental conservation, pet owners are opting for toys made from natural and non-toxic materials. This trend is expected to continue as consumers become more conscious about the impact of their choices on the environment. Secondly, there is a growing demand for interactive and puzzle-based bird toys. These toys provide mental stimulation for birds and help in improving their cognitive abilities. Pet owners are increasingly looking for toys that can keep their birds engaged and entertained for longer periods. Manufacturers are responding to this trend by introducing new and innovative toy designs that challenge birds and stimulate their natural instincts.

Recent Developments:

In June 2022, PetEdge partners with Suffolk Animal Products to expand distribution of pet grooming tools to independent retailers in the U.S.

In January 2022, Prevue Pet Products Unveils Astro Parrot Toy Collection, featuring vibrant planetary and spaceship themed toys that encourage exploration, chewing, and foot toy play.

Read complete market research report, "Bird Toys Market, By Product Type, By Bird Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, and other Segment Forecast 2023-2030", Published by CoherentMI.

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Eco-friendly Bird Toys

One market opportunity in the bird toys industry is the increasing demand for eco-friendly toys. As more people become aware of the importance of sustainability and environmental conservation, there is a growing preference for toys made from natural and biodegradable materials. Wooden toys, in particular, are gaining popularity due to their eco-friendly nature. They are made from sustainable sources and do not contribute to plastic waste.

The demand for eco-friendly bird toys is driven by the desire of pet owners to provide their birds with safe and non-toxic playthings. Birds have a natural instinct to chew and explore their environment, and eco-friendly toys offer a safer alternative to plastic toys that can be harmful if ingested. The market for wooden toys is expected to dominate the segment as people increasingly choose these toys for their durability, natural texture, and earth-friendly qualities.

Growing Pet Ownership and Humanization Trend

Another market opportunity in the bird toys industry arises from the growing trend of pet ownership and the humanization of pets. As more people embrace birds as companion animals, the demand for bird toys is expected to rise. Birds, especially parrots, are highly intelligent creatures that require mental stimulation and enrichment to thrive in captivity. Toys play a crucial role in providing this stimulation and preventing boredom, which can lead to behavioral issues.

The humanization trend, where pets are treated as members of the family, also fuels the demand for a variety of toys to keep birds entertained and happy. Pet owners are willing to invest in high-quality toys that mimic the natural environment and provide sensory experiences for their feathered friends. This market opportunity is particularly relevant for the dominant bird types like parrots and parakeets, as they are popular pet choices and require a diverse range of toys to meet their needs.

Bird Toys Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

- Wooden toys

- Plastic toys

- Paper toys

- Rope toys

- Foot toys

- Foraging toys

- Others (bells, chains, mirrors etc.)

By Bird Type

- Parrots

- Canaries

- Finches

- Parakeets

- Cockatiels

- Lovebirds

- Others (macaws, cockatoos etc.)

By Distribution Channel

- Online

- Offline

By Region

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa

Purchase this premium report now @ https://www.coherentmi.com/industry-reports/bird-toys-market/buyNow

Top Questions Answered in this Report:

1. What factors are impeding the growth of the Bird Toys Market?

2. What are the primary drivers fueling the growth of the Bird Toys Market?

3. Which segment dominates as the leading component in the Bird Toys Market?

4. Who are the key players actively participating in the Bird Toys Market?

5. Which region is expected to take the lead in the Bird Toys Market?

6. What is the projected CAGR of the Bird Toys Market?

Find More Trending Reports Below:

Global Luxury Upholstery Fabric Market is Segmented by Material Type (Wool, Silk, Cotton, Leather, Velvet, Linen), By Application (Upholstery, Curtains, Carpets, Wall Covering, Bags & Accessories, Apparel, Others), By End-use Sector (Residential, Commercial, Hospitality, Healthcare, Institutional, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline, By Region , North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) The report offers the value (in USD billion) for the above-mentioned segments.

E-Corner System Market is Segmented By Component Type (Antenna, Transponder, Amplifier, Frequency Converter, Diplexer, Multiplexer, Others) By Satellite Type (LEO, MEO, GEO, Others), By End-use Industry (Commercial, Government & Military, Others), By Application (Communication, Earth Observation & Remote Sensing, Science & Exploration, Navigation & Mapping, Surveillance & Security, Others), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) The report offers the value (in USD billion) for the above-mentioned segments.

Global Robotic Prosthetics Market is Segmented By Product Type (Prosthetic Legs/Knees ,Prosthetic Arms, Prosthetic Feet/Ankles, Prosthetic Hands, and Others), By Technology (Microprocessor knees, Myoelectric technology, Body-powered Technology, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Prosthetic Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, and Others). The report offers the value (in USD billion) for the above-mentioned segments.

About Us:

At CoherentMI, we are a leading global market intelligence company dedicated to providing comprehensive insights, analysis, and strategic solutions to empower businesses and organizations worldwide. Moreover, CoherentMI is a subsidiary of Coherent Market Insights Pvt Ltd., which is a market intelligence and consulting organization that helps businesses in critical business decisions. With our cutting-edge technology and experienced team of industry experts, we deliver actionable intelligence that helps our clients make informed decisions and stay ahead in today's rapidly changing business landscape.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

CoherentMI

Phone:

U.S.: +1-206-701-6702

U.K: +44-020-8133-4027

JAPAN: +81-50-5539-1737

INDIA: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmi.com

Website: https://www.coherentmi.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg