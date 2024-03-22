BIOVAXYS ANNOUNCES PLANNED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "the Company") announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") consisting of up to 15,384,615 units ("Units") at a price of $0.065 per Unit for total gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,000,000, before deducting any offering-related expenses. Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Common Share") and one whole Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable for one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of 24 months.

Closing of the private placement is conditional upon finalizing all contractual documentation and receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for general working capital purposes, including, enabling the Company to fund and advance its business plans in regard to its successful recent acquisition of the entire portfolio of discovery, preclinical and clinical development stage assets in oncology, infectious disease, antigen desensitization, and other immunological fields based on the DPX™ immune educating platform technology, developed by the former Canadian biotechnology company, IMV Inc., Immunovaccine Technologies Inc., and IMV USA ("IMV") on February 16th, 2024.The Company may pay a finder's fee related to the financing.

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (www.biovaxys.com), a biopharmaceuticals company registered in British Columbia, Canada, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patient lives with novel immunotherapies based on the DPX™ immune-educating technology platform and it's HapTenix© 'neoantigen' tumor cell construct platform, for treating cancers, infectious disease, antigen desensitization, and other immunological fields. The Company's clinical stage pipeline includes maveropepimut-S which is in Phase II clinical development for advanced Relapsed-Refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and platinum resistant ovarian cancer, and BVX-0918, a personalized immunotherapeutic vaccine using it proprietary HapTenix© 'neoantigen' tumor cell construct platform which is soon to enter Phase I in Spain for treating refractive late-stage ovarian cancer. The Company is also capitalizing on its tumor immunology know-how and creation of a unique library of T-lymphocytes & other datasets post-vaccination with its personalized immunotherapeutic vaccines to utilize predictive algorithms and other technologies to identify new targetable tumor antigens. BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE under the stock symbol "BIOV" and trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB) and in the US (OTCQB: BVAXF). For more information, visit www.biovaxys.com and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

